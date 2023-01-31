Screen to Speed: Meet Stefy Bau

Built By Girls’ mission to to prepare the next generation of female and gender non-conforming leaders to step into their power and break into their careers. This is the driving (pun intended) force of our unique partnership with Screen to Speed. We are thinking, talking and exploring out of the box careers. In this case, a crash course into the world of SIM racing where the winner of the online tournament will be able to race on a real life racetrack with no formal experience needed. Now’s the time for you to put your hands on the wheel! In the next few weeks, we’ll introduce audiences to a male dominated sport where we aim to break barriers, all while giving real life examples of careers in STEM you might never have considered. Anything is possible! Stay tuned to Built By Girls for more content and check out the Screen to Speed website for more info on the tournament and ways to win up to $15k in prizes.