Screen Talk Live at TIFF: Join Us for Anne Thompson’s Interview with Duncan Crabtree-Ireland

Thompson will be sitting down with SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Crabtree-Ireland during this Screen Talk Live to discuss the slate of films at TIFF and the future of Hollywood amid the ongoing strikes. It will take place at the Canadian Broadcasting Centre on 250 Front Street West.

Per TIFF’s official announcement:

Anne Thompson once again brings IndieWire’s Screen Talk podcast to TIFF’s Industry Conference stage. On a weekly basis, Screen Talk hosts discuss the indie film world and beyond, from film festivals to the future of the business. Anne’s special guest for this live episode is SAG-AFTRA’s National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland. The live, 40-minute onstage conversation will be followed by a 20-minute audience Q&A, in which Thompson and Crabtree-Ireland will be joined on stage with Marie Kelly, National Executive Director of ACTRA.

Crabtree-Ireland previously told IndieWire that the interim waiver agreements currently being rolled out to select projects was a way to be “triaging” amid the strike, to continue work for those productions that have satisfied guild requirements.

“We’re looking at things like who’s financing them, who has effective control over them, and who owns the intellectual property rights. And then for a small number of projects, there are other factors that are relevant, including if those projects are being produced outside the United States, whether there’s any legal issues attached to the jurisdiction they’re producing in,” Crabtree-Ireland said in early August. “We take all of those factors into account and make a determination of what should and shouldn’t receive an interim agreement. The sole fact that there is a distribution deal with an AMPTP-related company is not in and of itself, the only determining factor. There are other factors that are weighed as part of that evaluation.”

Crabtree-Ireland will address the ongoing negotiations as well as the rise in waiver agreement approvals during the live podcast recording.

The most recent Screen Talk podcast episode unpacked the Telluride and Venice Film Festival lineups, as well as auteurs’ streaming collaborations like Wes Anderson’s “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” at Netflix. The August 25th episode dove into the approval of SAG interim strike waivers for actors to promote films on the fall festival circuit.

