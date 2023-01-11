SAG Awards nominations: 'Banshees of Inisherin,' 'Everything Everywhere' lead 2023 field

Brian Truitt, USA TODAY
The morning after Steven Spielberg's coming-of-age drama "The Fabelmans" and dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" scored big at the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild unveiled its field Wednesday, led by "Banshees" and genre-smashing sci-fi film "Everything Everywhere All at Once" with five nominations each.

Both are up for outstanding cast in a motion picture – the equivalent of the Academy Awards' best picture – at the 29th SAG Awards, taking place Feb. 26 and streaming live on Netflix's YouTube Channel (8 p.m. EST/5 PST). Also up for the guild's top prize are "Fabelmans," ensemble drama "Women Talking" and Hollywood epic "Babylon."

The usually chatty Pádraic (Colin Farrell, left) is at a loss for words when his best pal Colm (Brendan Gleeson) suddenly doesn't want to be friends anymore in "The Banshees of Inisherin."

Here are the nominees at this year's SAG Awards, an important bellwether for the Oscars given that actors comprise the largest voting body in the Academy:

  • "Fabelmans," "Banshees" and "Everything Everywhere" tussle for best ensemble.

  • Austin Butler and Brendan Fraser are in the best male actor category.

  • Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh lead the best female actor contingent.

Golden Globe winners Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett snag lead acting nominations

Austin Butler accepts the best actor in a movie drama for "Elvis" at the Golden Globes.

Fresh off a Globes win, Butler was nominated for best male actor in a leading role for "Elvis" alongside Brendan Fraser ("The Whale"), Colin Farrell ("Banshees of Inisherin"), Adam Sandler ('Hustle") and Bill Nighy ("Living").

Fellow Globes victors Blanchett ("Tár") and Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere") are in the mix for lead female actor with Danielle Deadwyler ("Till"), Viola Davis ("The Woman King") and Ana de Armas ("Blonde").

Supporting nods go to Ke Huy Quan and Angela Bassett

Former "The Goonies" and "Indiana Jones" star Ke Huy Quan is earning awards-season accolades for his role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

In the supporting male actor category, Quan ("Everything Everywhere") continued his Cinderella comeback – which included a Globes win – by scoring a SAG nomination, as did "Banshees" stars Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, Paul Dano ("The Fabelmans") and Eddie Redmayne ("The Good Nurse").

Globe winner Angela Bassett ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever") leads the supporting female actor slate, which also includes "Everything Everywhere" co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu, Kerry Condon ("Banshees of Inisherin") and Hong Chau ("The Whale").

The nominees in all categories:

MOVIES

Ensemble cast

"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

"Women Talking"

Actress

Cate Blanchett, "Tár"

Viola Davis, "The Woman King"

Ana de Armas, "Blonde"

Danielle Deadwyler, "Till"

Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Actor

Austin Butler, "Elvis"

Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"

Bill Nighy, "Living"

Adam Sandler, "Hustle"

Supporting actress

Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Hong Chau, "The Whale"

Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Supporting actor

Paul Dano, "The Fabelmans"

Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Eddie Redmayne, "The Good Nurse"

Stunt ensemble

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“The Woman King”

TELEVISION

Drama ensemble

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“The White Lotus”

Comedy ensemble

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Actress in a drama series

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Zendaya, “Euphoria"

Actor in a drama series

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

