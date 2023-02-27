Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 winners: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' takes best cast

The sci-fi multiverse-hopping "Everything Everywhere All at Once" won the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, the last stop on the road to next month's Oscars ceremony.

On the heels of a big victory at the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, the acclaimed indie movie cemented its status as Academy Awards frontrunner by winning the SAG honor for best cast while star Michelle Yeoh snagged best actress and Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan took home supporting actor honors. And Brendan Fraser scored a victory for "The Whale," winning best actor.

Actors comprise the largest voting bloc in the Academy, which is why the SAG Awards are usually a strong harbinger for the Oscars: In the two out of the last three years, the best cast victor ("Parasite" in 2020, "CODA" in 2022) went on to also take home best picture.

Who won big at the 29th SAG Awards honoring the best actors in movies and television? Check out the list of nominees and winners (in bold):

MOVIES

Best ensemble cast

"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

WINNER: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

"Women Talking"

Best actor

Austin Butler, "Elvis"

Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

WINNER: Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"

Bill Nighy, "Living"

Adam Sandler, "Hustle"

Best actress

Cate Blanchett, "Tár"

Viola Davis, "The Woman King"

Ana de Armas, "Blonde"

Danielle Deadwyler, "Till"

WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best supporting actor

Paul Dano, "The Fabelmans"

Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Eddie Redmayne, "The Good Nurse"

Best supporting actress

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Jamie Lee Curtis won best supporting actress at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Hong Chau, "The Whale"

Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best stunt ensemble

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

WINNER: “Top Gun: Maverick”

“The Woman King”

TELEVISION

Best drama ensemble

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

WINNER: “The White Lotus”

Best actor in a drama series

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

WINNER: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Best actress in a drama series

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Zendaya, “Euphoria"

Best comedy ensemble

WINNER: “Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Best actor in a comedy series

Jeremy Allen White won the Screen Actors Guild Award for best actor in a comedy series for "The Bear."

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Best actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

WINNER: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best actor in a TV movie or limited series

Steve Carell, “The Patient”

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

WINNER: Sam Elliott, “1883”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Best actress in a TV movie or limited series

Emily Blunt, “The English”

WINNER: Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Best stunt ensemble

“Andor”

“The Boys”

“House of the Dragon”

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

WINNER: “Stranger Things”

