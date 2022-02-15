Screams lead rescuers to skier who fell through icy Mississippi River, officials say

Sounds of screams that echoed around the Mississippi River in frigid Minnesota led firefighters to discover a cross-country skier had fallen through the ice.

The Inver Grove Heights Fire Department said the man fell through the ice on Monday, Feb. 14, when he was skiing with his dog.

After someone heard him scream, a firefighter put on his ice rescue suit and went into the river. The skier was found conscious, and firefighters on land pulled them to land, according to the fire department.

He was taken to a hospital, and the dog was carried off the ice. Fire officials did not comment on their status.

Pictures posted by the fire department show the man on his feet and walking with one of the rescuers.

Inver Grove Heights is about 20 miles southeast of Minneapolis.

