Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan dies aged 57

Screaming Trees frontman and former Queens of the Stone Age member Mark Lanegan has died aged 57.

The American singer-songwriter died at his home in Killarney, Ireland, a statement on his Twitter account said.

During his career he collaborated with musicians including Kurt Cobain, PJ Harvey, Isobel Campbell and Moby.

Last year, he was in hospital for months after contracting Covid, and was put into a medically-induced coma.

No cause of death has been given.

A statement said: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland.

"A beloved singer, songwriter, author, and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley."

Born in Washington state in 1964, Lanegan joined Screaming Trees in the 1980s and went on to produce eight studio albums until the group's split in 2000.

He first appeared on Queens of the Stone Age's Rated R album in 2000, lending his voice and songwriting talent to several songs, and also performed on their breakout album Songs for the Deaf.

He later formed The Gutter Twins with Afghan Whigs vocalist Greg Dulli and also recorded several solo albums.

In 2020, he published a memoir called Sing Backwards And Weep, which covered everything from "addiction to touring, petty crime, homelessness and the tragic deaths of his closest friends" - among them Nirvana's Kurt Cobain and Alice in Chains' Layne Staley.

Mark Lanegan (centre back) with Queens of the Stone Age in 2005

Alongside Scottish singer Isobel Campbell at Latitude Festival in Suffolk

Performing with Screaming Trees in 1993

Figures from the world of music and entertainment paid tribute to Lanegan.

Addressing his late bandmate, Screaming Trees drummer Mark Pickerel said he hoped "the angels are taking good care of you today".

May you truly Rest in Peace Big Brother @marklanegan pic.twitter.com/XwgO10bRkL — mark pickerel (@mtpickerel) February 22, 2022

Founding member of the Velvet Underground John Cale said "I can't process this" at the news, adding: "Mark Lanegan will always be etched in my heart - as he surely touched so many with his genuine self, no matter the cost, true to the end."

Iggy Pop, one of Lanegan's key influences, described himself as a "fan" and expressed his "deepest respect".

Moby, who collaborated with the singer on the 2013 track The Lonely Night, paid tribute to his "old friend", adding: "More and more the best are no longer with us."

The Manic Street Preachers, who worked with Lanegan on their latest album The Ultra Vivid Lament, tweeted that they were devastated by the news, describing him as a "huge talent on so many levels", with an amazing voice, "all those beautiful words" and a "unique artistic vision".

Locals in Killarney also expressed their sense of loss. Councillor and pub landlord Niall O'Callaghan said it was a tight-knit community and everyone was sad to hear of the singer's death

"For a man of the stature of Mark Lanegan, it was a real honour that he chose to live in Killarney," he said.