Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan dies aged 57

·3 min read
Mark Lanegan
Mark Lanegan

Screaming Trees frontman and former Queens of the Stone Age member Mark Lanegan has died aged 57.

The American singer-songwriter died at his home in Killarney, Ireland, a statement on his Twitter account said.

During his career he collaborated with musicians including Kurt Cobain, PJ Harvey, Isobel Campbell and Moby.

Last year, he was in hospital for months after contracting Covid, and was put into a medically-induced coma.

No cause of death has been given.

A statement said: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland.

"A beloved singer, songwriter, author, and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley."

Born in Washington state in 1964, Lanegan joined Screaming Trees in the 1980s and went on to produce eight studio albums until the group's split in 2000.

He first appeared on Queens of the Stone Age's Rated R album in 2000, lending his voice and songwriting talent to several songs, and also performed on their breakout album Songs for the Deaf.

He later formed The Gutter Twins with Afghan Whigs vocalist Greg Dulli and also recorded several solo albums.

In 2020, he published a memoir called Sing Backwards And Weep, which covered everything from "addiction to touring, petty crime, homelessness and the tragic deaths of his closest friends" - among them Nirvana's Kurt Cobain and Alice in Chains' Layne Staley.

Queens of the Stone Age in 2005
Mark Lanegan (centre back) with Queens of the Stone Age in 2005
Mark Lanegan and Isobel Campbell
Alongside Scottish singer Isobel Campbell at Latitude Festival in Suffolk
Mark Lanegan
Performing with Screaming Trees in 1993

Figures from the world of music and entertainment paid tribute to Lanegan.

Addressing his late bandmate, Screaming Trees drummer Mark Pickerel said he hoped "the angels are taking good care of you today".

Founding member of the Velvet Underground John Cale said "I can't process this" at the news, adding: "Mark Lanegan will always be etched in my heart - as he surely touched so many with his genuine self, no matter the cost, true to the end."

Iggy Pop, one of Lanegan's key influences, described himself as a "fan" and expressed his "deepest respect".

Moby, who collaborated with the singer on the 2013 track The Lonely Night, paid tribute to his "old friend", adding: "More and more the best are no longer with us."

The Manic Street Preachers, who worked with Lanegan on their latest album The Ultra Vivid Lament, tweeted that they were devastated by the news, describing him as a "huge talent on so many levels", with an amazing voice, "all those beautiful words" and a "unique artistic vision".

Locals in Killarney also expressed their sense of loss. Councillor and pub landlord Niall O'Callaghan said it was a tight-knit community and everyone was sad to hear of the singer's death

"For a man of the stature of Mark Lanegan, it was a real honour that he chose to live in Killarney," he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Mark Lanegan dead: Singer of Screaming Trees and Queens of the Stone Age member dies aged 57

    Mark Lanegan, singer of rock band Screaming Trees and a member of Queens of the Stone Age, has died aged 57. The musician, who was also a member of The Gutter Twins, died at his home in Killarney, Ireland. A statement posted on his official Twitter account described him as a "beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician".

  • Procol Harum Frontman Gary Brooker Dies of Cancer at 76: 'A Brightly Shining, Irreplaceable Light'

    Gary Brooker wrote and sang the band's biggest hit, "A Whiter Shade of Pale"

  • Screaming Trees and Queens of the Stone Age singer Mark Lanegan dies aged 57

    The singer died at his home in Killarney, Ireland.

  • Gary Brooker Dies: Procol Harum Frontman, “Whiter Shade Of Pale” Singer-Songwriter Was 76

    Gary Brooker, the Procol Harum frontman whose soaring vocals on the band’s 1967 proto-prog rock classic “A Whiter Shade of Pale” helped make the song a mainstay of 1970s FM radio, died February 19 of cancer. He was 76. “With the deepest regret we must announce the death on 19 February 2022 of Gary Brooker […]

  • Judge signals Trump may be unable to countersue Jean Carroll in defamation case

    A U.S. judge signaled on Tuesday he may not let Donald Trump countersue E. Jean Carroll, a writer who accused the former president of raping her in the mid-1990s and is suing him for defamation. At a hearing in Manhattan, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan suggested it might be futile for Trump to claim that Carroll's lawsuit violated a New York "anti-SLAPP" law protecting free speech, citing several courts that found similar laws did not apply in federal court. "I question whether you have the right to do what you are seeking to do, because it seems to me it's entirely inconsistent with the notion of futility," Kaplan told Trump's lawyer Alina Habba.

  • Trump's Truth Social app launched Monday. It immediately crashed for 13 hours.

    Trump's Truth Social app launched Monday. It immediately crashed for 13 hours.

  • Vanessa Bayer on How QVC Is Like ‘SNL’

    Actress and comedian will star in new Showtime series "I Love That for You"

  • Ukraine-Russia tensions: Oil surges on supply fears

    Crude oil prices rise on Ukraine crisis, prompting warnings of higher UK petrol prices.

  • New Zealand's Ardern signals mandates will ease after Omicron peaks

    New Zealand will lift COVID-19 vaccine mandates and social distancing measures after the Omicron peak has passed, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday, as protesters occupying the parliament grounds again clashed with police. Inspired by truckers' demonstrations in Canada, thousands of protesters have blocked streets near the parliament in the capital Wellington for two weeks with trucks, cars and motorcycles, piling pressure on the government to scrap vaccine mandates. Ardern refused to set a hard date, but said there would be a narrowing of vaccine requirements after Omicron reaches a peak, which is expected in mid to late March.

  • With many great moments came much controversy, drama at Beijing Games

    As the Winter Olympics have come to a close, and the eyes of the sports world turn away from Beijing, these past three weeks have left fans with plenty to remember and look forward to — but with that, came much controversy and drama. From disqualifications for ski jumping suits, an ongoing doping scandal involving the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), and judging issues in men's snowboarding events, there have been plenty of headlines throughout. Fifteen-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Vali

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille final with win over Russia's Safiullin

    MARSEILLE, France — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to yet another final, this time at the Open 13 in Marseille. The 21-year-old Montrealer topped Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the semifinals on Saturday. Auger-Aliassime, the tournament's No. 3 seed, fired 15 aces and saved 6-of-8 break points across the two hour, 27 minute-long match. He broke Safiullin's serve twice in the opening set and won 79 per cent of his first-serve points across the match. The Canadian w

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Five to Know: Kripps wins bronze for Canada's 26th medal as Games come to a close

    BEIJING — KRIPPS MAKES IT 26 Justin Kripps looked up to the sky to savour the moment. The Canadian had just held off the determined German opposition to win bronze in four-man bobsled by six-hundredths of a second. Kripps exchanged hugs with his elated teammates – Ryan Sommer of White Rock, B.C.; Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont.; and Ben Coakwell of Moose Jaw, Sask. – then paused for a moment of reflection. "It was definitely a combination of joy and relief," said the 35-year-old. "It was such a battl

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille semifinal one week after first title win

    MARSEILLE, France — Félix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Open 13 in Marseille. The Canadian beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 in the winning effort. The success comes a week after Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title in nine attempts. He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam. The 21-year-old lost his previous eight finals dating back to 2019. Auger-Aliassime will meet Roman Safiullin in one semifinal, while second-seed

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday

    BEIJING — Sunday is the final day of the 2022 Winter Olympics. There isn’t a lot of notable action to speak of with the Games concluding, but there is one big Canadian story to be on the look out for. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, Feb. 20. Spectacular closing ceremonies to come The Olympics are coming to an end but that doesn’t mean they will end with a whimper. No, if the opening ceremony — with its glowing snowflake, dazzling digital displays and fireworks —

  • Canada women look for more balanced performance against Germany at English tournament

    Olympic champion Canada is looking for a more balanced performance against third-ranked Germany on Sunday after an uneven showing in its opening 1-1 tie with England at the Arnold Clark Cup. The sixth-ranked Canadian women were second-best in the first half against No. 8 England on Thursday in Middlesbrough before finding their feet in the second half with Janine Beckie's elegant 55th-minute strike securing the draw. "That England game, it took us half a game to get into that. Then we started to

  • Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews gives snarky response to reporter's 'great question'

    Auston Matthews has finally revealed why he skated into the crossbar.

  • Olympics Live: Youth games hope to include North Korea

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ South Korean Olympic officials say they still want to include North Korea in helping host the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics and the IOC is also interested in the project. Korean Sport & Olympic Committee president Lee Kee Heung says the organization will offer North Korea the opportunity to hold the event together. South Korea is hosting the next winter edition of the Youth Olympics in two years’ time in Gangwon province. It will use som