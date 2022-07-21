Screaming Heads monoliths major summer tourist draw in Almaguin

·9 min read

With summer in full swing many people have started their vacations with families and friends and others are planning what to see.

People interested in a unique and some may call strange attraction may want to consider heading to the Burk's Falls area, Ryerson Township specifically, and make their way to Peter Camani's property to gaze at his monolithic Screaming Heads structures.

Over the course of nearly three decades the retired art and science high school teacher has constructed about 100 of the sculptures that are spread across 20 acres of his 310 acre property.

The monoliths are made of concrete and some are 18 feet tall.

The adage “a picture is worth a thousand words” certainly applies in this instance because words alone can't describe the Screaming Heads.

The heads have eyes and mouths and come in a variety of shapes and some look like they're springing up from the ground.

While the monoliths certainly have that wow factor people also ask why Camani made them in the first place.

Camani was six years old when he arrived in Canada with his parents on March 1, 1954.

The family settled in Hamilton where the youngster completed his elementary and high school education before enrolling at the University of Waterloo and later acquiring his teaching qualifications at the University of Western Ontario.

Camani said unlike his friends who were content with staying in major centres like Toronto and Ottawa, Camani was planning his life to live a little further north.

He arrived in Almaguin in 1973 to begin a 35-year career of teaching art and science at the former Almaguin Highlands Secondary School building.

He lived in Sundridge for the first several years until finally in 1978 the property where he now lives came up for sale.

It was a farmhouse on a 310 acre plot that served as a cattle farm until the last of its occupants had passed away in 1978.

To say the house had not been well maintained over the decades was an understatement.

“The house was basically condemned,” recalled Camani who was preparing to put in an offer.

“The windows were broken, there were bullet holes, water in the basement and plaster was falling off the walls. But I saw the potential in it.”

Once he acquired the house Camani began repairing and adding to it, a process that took quite a few years.

Part of the work involved what to do with the chimney which was in great disrepair and it's the work Camani did here that lay the groundwork for what was going to lead to the creation of the monoliths.

Putting his art skills to work, Camani encased the chimney in a castle-like tower that included a two-headed dragon with the chimney sitting in the belly of the dragon.

The Camani home on Midlothian Road off Highway 520 is not well travelled except for people with houses in that area.

When Camani completed the two-headed dragon, area residents took notice and came to see it.

Word of mouth took over from there with more people hearing about this castle-like structure and a two-headed dragon in the middle of nowhere and they just had to see it.

That included Canadian musician Wayne Rostad who by now was hosting the CBC TV show On the Road Again.

Rostad contacted Camani about coming out to the property and interviewing him for his show.

It’s that call that set the stage for the Screaming Heads.

Camani hadn't yet made any of the monoliths but that was about to change.

“Wayne Rostad wanted to do an interview about the dragons but I wanted to show other things that I could do,” Camani said.

As an art teacher part of Camani’s work involves painting and not to minimize the nature and quality of painted images he said “showing pictures isn't that impressive.”

“But to do a monolith that's 18 feet high and weighs 16 tons, that’s different, '' Camani said. This was October 1995, five weeks before Rostad’s arrival.

“I had no experience on how to make the monolith and I had five weeks to learn how to make it,” Camani said.

He succeeded.

Camani made the form that would hold the poured cement and when completed he stood the monolith up with the help of a local contractor.

The key was to pour the cement, which was a process alone that took 14 hours, while the form lay lengthwise 18 feet along the ground.

Pouring the cement into a standing form 18 feet high would cause such extreme pressure at the base that Camani said the cement would blow out near the bottom.

“But if the form is lying flat and I’m pouring cement into something that’s one foot high that's nothing compared to if it's standing and I'm pouring into something that's 18 feet high,” he said.

And that’s what he did, first filling the form to the halfway point, about six inches, then adding rebar to reinforce the interior and then adding another six inches of cement to complete the structure.

Once dry it was a matter of standing it upright and moving it to where Rostad would see it.

Rostad’s broadcast raised more awareness of Camani's work including CBC radio's Arthur Black who hosted Basic Black which had hundreds of thousands of listeners.

Camani made three more monoliths to prepare for the Basic Black interview in 1996.

From that point on more requests for interviews came in from various media platforms including one interview request from Pinewood Studios in England which had a series showcasing unique properties.

The look of Camani’s monolith is deliberate in that they take physics into account.

The openings in the monoliths like the eyes and mouths allow the wind to pass through.

If there were no openings and a strong wind hit the flat surface of the Screaming Head, the wind strength would knock it over.

“A lot of these points crossed my mind when I was building them,” Camani said.

The additional media exposure piqued people’s curiosity and more people arrived to look at the monoliths.

It reached the point Camani was no longer able to deal with the public on his own and he enlisted the help of his neighbours to answer questions.

Souvenir booths were also set up and they sold various artifacts like Screaming Heads T-shirts and Screaming Heads lawn ornaments made by Camani.

The lawn ornaments are miniature versions of the full-size monoliths.

Camani makes them from concrete, they stand 15 to 18 inches high and weigh 45 pounds.

“The souvenirs give people a chance to say I've been at Screaming Heads,” Camani says.

At 74 Camani still has plans to make more monoliths although the work is getting a little tougher as he grows older.

He confines the monoliths to the 20 acres while the remaining land is kept in its natural state.

Camani says people can take in the sculptures at their own pace and he said there are two monoliths he likes the public to pay particular attention to which he placed strategically.

These two monoliths are across the road from the main home.

He says when people first approach them, they look like two trees.

But when you begin walking to the right of the monoliths they merge to become a Screaming Head and walking still further right then turns the Screaming Head into a heart.

“It represents the heart of the forest,” Camani said of the two monoliths.

Additionally, people can’t see it from the ground, but years ago Camani was given an aerial photograph by the former Ministry of Natural Resources that shows how the natural terrain looks like a sphinx with the paws out, the head, ears, wings and the tail.

Camani has remained single all his life and as he ages he occasionally thinks about what happens to the Screaming Heads site once he's no longer around.

“I would like to see it become a national park, but that's difficult,” he says.

“It would involve an organization to maintain it and it would have to produce money so that means there would have to be a fee charged.”

That maintenance would likely include the artwork Camani has painted over the years, many of which are portraits of his former high school students and adults in the legal profession like judges and lawyers.

For now Camani doesn’t have an answer to all this and it stays on the backburner but he wants the public to be able to keep enjoying the site long after he’s passed away.

Over the years Camani has enjoyed meeting the people who come to see the Screaming Heads.

He says some came years ago as children with their parents and now they are returning as adults with their own children.

“Most who come here are in a good frame of mind,” he says.

“They come here to experience something. It's a warm connection.”

Although the grounds are open year round, July and August are the busiest times with hundreds of people a day at the site and 50 to 100 people can be on the field at any one time.

The Nugget asked Camani why he chose concrete Screaming Heads as his subject matter.

He says although the idea of Screaming Heads isn't new, during the 1960s and 1970s artists used metal in their work.

“No one used concrete,” he says. “So when I figured out how to make an 18 foot high, 16-ton monolith, how to stand it up and create emotion with it, it was something that was very novel even to this day.”

People interested in going to the Screaming Heads site can take Highway 520 in Ryerson and turn west onto Midlothian Road.

Drive for several miles and you'll know you’ve arrived when you see the castle tower on your left and the two-headed dragon.

There is no admission charge although there is a donation box.

Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Rocco Frangione, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The North Bay Nugget

Latest Stories

  • Country diary: It’s picking season at this orchard of rarities

    St Dominic, Tamar Valley: Forty years ago, some of these local cherry, apple and pear varieties were nearing extinction. Now we are reaping the harvest

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • 'Back in the saddle': 2022 Calgary Stampede winds down with near pre-pandemic numbers

    The 2022 Calgary Stampede wrapped up Sunday, and numbers show the first full event since 2019 reached near pre-pandemic attendance levels. Steve McDonough, president and chairman of the Stampede board, said the parade led by actor Kevin Costner on July 8 brought in more than 305,122 spectators. McDonough said it was one of the highest attended parades in Stampede history. "I think it's fair to say Stampede in Calgary is back in the saddle," he said. McDonough also said this year's event broke a

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal replacing injured Altuve at All-Star Game

    Santiago Espinal is the fifth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be selected for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing