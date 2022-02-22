The Dyson Airwrap is back in stock at Ulta and Best Buy — but you need to hurry before it sells out again!

I hope you have your credit card info saved because the Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler is officially back (!) in (!) stock!! Hear that? That’s the sound of the bounciest and fluffiest hair of your freaking life.

The super popular and highly coveted hair tool has been sold out for what seems like forever now after the holiday season (especially in that special edition prussian blue and rich copper!). If you've been scrolling through TikTok and sighing at every Dyson Airwrap tutorial video out there or just looking at your standard blow dryer brush with contempt, then it's your time to shine.

However, it's only in stock at Ulta, Best Buy and Amazon right now and not any other authorized Dyson retailers — so who knows how long this is going to last? You can always try to find an Airwrap from eBay (there are a bunch, like this one!), but I promise to keep this post updated when new ones come back in stock!

Dyson also has a limited number of expertly refurbished Airwraps that you can buy directly from their website for way less than the retail price.

Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler, $449.97 – $549.99

Yes, the price tag is STEEP. But the benefits that come from the high-tech tool (with both hair health and versatility) make it so worth it. Basically, this hot tool set can curl, wave, smooth, blow-dry and generally transform your hair without extreme heat. Dyson has basically reinvented the blowout by relying on high-speed airflow instead. No extreme heat equals less heat damage on your luscious locks.

You can also buy both the Dyson Airwrap Smooth + Control Styler and the Dyson Airwrap Volume + Shape Styler on Amazon and Nordstrom Rack right now.

Dyson Airwrap Volume + Shape Styler, $429.97 - 786.13 (Orig. $499.99 - $834.50)

This set features the Airwrap barrels, rough dryer, soft smoothing brush and the round brush. It's perfect for anyone looking to perfect the '90s blowout.

Dyson Airwrap Smooth + Control Styler, $999.99

Unlike the Airwrap Volume + Shape set above, the Airwrap Smooth + Control set is great for anyone dealing with a lot of frizz! It features the Aiwrap barrels, firm smoothing brush and the rough dryer.

The Dyson Aiwrap Complete Styler comes with two 1.2-inch Aiwrap barrels, two 1.6-inch Airwrap barrels, the firm smoothing brush, the soft smoothing brush, the round volume brush, the pre-styling dryer and the iconic leather case that comes in the original. Meanwhile, the special edition also comes with a travel carrying pouch, paddle brush and wide-tooth comb.

Wonder what each attachment does? Just watch TikTok user @madeleinecwhite show you how it works:

I don’t need to tell you that 1) this will change your life and hair, and 2) the deal probably won’t last forever since everyone and their unborn children wants to get their hands on this.

The post Screaming because Dyson finally restocked the Dyson Airwrap — get it before it sells out again! appeared first on In The Know.

