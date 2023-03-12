‘Scream VI’ Even Louder With $44M+ Franchise Opening Record, ‘Creed III’ Punching $101M+ – Sunday Box Office

SUNDAY AM: Paramount/Spyglass Media‘s Scream VI is at a new opening high this morning at $44.5M after a Saturday that eased 20% to $15.4M off a $19.3M Friday. As we’ve said all along this is a huge weekend for Paramount with the No. 1 movie, a fireworks SXSW world premiere of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves which is already 92% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and nine Oscar nominations today, including a Best Picture for Top Gun: Maverick. Very good studio synergy.

SATURDAY AM: Quick update on Paramount/Spyglass Media’s Scream VI as it continues to shatter franchise opening records: The Radio Silence-directed horror pic clocked an estimated $19.5M yesterday, including those $5.7m previews, for what’s shaping up to be a $43.5M opening, per industry figures this AM. The pic gets a B+ CinemaScore, just like the last one, along with good PostTrak ratings of 87% positive, 74% definite recommend. The last Scream had a 78% top two and 59% recommend.

Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega in ‘Scream VI’

Demo make-up was 50/50 male-female, and 63% between 18-34, with the largest crowd being 18-24 at 41%. Diversity mix was 38% Latino and Hispanic, 38% Caucasian, 12% Black, and 12% Asian/other. Scream VI played best in the East, South Central, and West, but was strong everywhere. PLF screens drove 25% of ticket sales (vs. 24% on the last installment) and 3D repping a strong 22%.

Another situation here this weekend with a lot of walk-up business and ComScore/Screen Engine’s PostTrak shows that close to 70% of the audience who saw the movie bought their tickets on Friday or Thursday. Fifty-six percent went to see Scream VI, as it is part of a franchise they love, 33% came because Radio Silence directed it, and 24% came because it starred an actress they love, the sixthquel headlining Wednesday‘s Jenna Ortega and Vida‘s Melissa Barrera.

Overall industry weekend for all pics is around $116M, +14% from a year ago.

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors in ‘Creed III’

Creed III is heading to $100M+ by Sunday, with $26.7M in weekend 2, -54%, after a second Friday of $7.5M. That’s the best second weekend for a Creed movie, besting Creed II’s $16.6M and Creed‘s $14.9M. Final domestic outlook for the Michael B. Jordan- starring and directed threequel is $150M in U.S./Canada.

’65’

Sony’s $45M sci-fi production of 65, co-financed with Bron and TSG, is doing better than expected. Sony figured high single digits. They think it’s going to do $10.75M for the Adam Driver pic in third place; others think it has a shot at $11M+ Yesterday was $4.4M, including Thursday previews. Critics didn’t like 65, and audiences gave it a C+ CinemaScore and low PostTrak of 54% positive/37% recommend, which in hindsight, is no surprise, as Sony moved this movie all over the calendar. Again, at the end of the day, for pic’s financial longevity, better that it had a theatrical window here. Guys show up at 63%, 58% between 18-34, with 48% Caucasian, 23% Latino and Hispanic, 12% Black, and 17% Asian/other. 65 played best in the West, Mountain, and South Central.

Woody Harrelson in ‘Champions’

Bobby Farrelly’s Champions dramedy is seeing a 7th place debut, with a $4.7M opening at 3,030 theaters. Yesterday was $1.8M. Those who bought tickets loved it, with an A Cinema and PostTrak exits of 83% positive and 66% recommend. Critics were so-so at 53% on Rotten Tomatoes. Female leaning here at 56%, and older at 61% over 35-years-old and 21% 55+. Diversity demos for the Woody Harrelson movie were 61% White, 22% Latino and Hispanic, 6% Black, and 11% Asian/other. Champions‘ best markets were in the Mountain, Mid-West, and South with the top location coming out of Salem Oregon (which is rare).

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER, (aka AVATAR 2), from left: Jack Champion, director James Cameron, on set, Disney/Everett Collection

James Cameron over Oscar weekend here is literally beating himself at the box office, as 20th Century Studios/Lightstorm/Disney’s Avatar: The Way of Water will out-peg Titanic ($674.2M domestic) to become the eighth-highest-grossing movie ever at the domestic box office with $674.7M.

Top 10 as of Saturday:

1.) Scream VI (Par) 3,675 theaters, Fri $19.5M 3-day $43.5M /Wk 1

2.) Creed III (UAR) 4,007 Fri $7.5M (-66%), 3-day $26.7M (-54%)/Total $100.9MWk 2

3.) 65 (Sony) 3,405 theaters, Fri $4.4M, 3-day $10.5M/Wk 1

4.) Ant-man and the Wasp Quantumania (Dis) 3,150 (-720) theaters, Fri $1.73M (-44%) 3-day $6.8M (-47%), Total $197.7M/Wk 4

5.) Cocaine Bear (Uni) 3,204 (-367) theaters, Fri $1.74M (-45%), 3-day $6.35M (-43%)/Total $51.8M/Wk 3

6.) Jesus Revolution (LG) 2,519 theaters (-56), Fri $1.42M (-35%) 3-day $5.3M (-38%)/Total $39.5M/ Wk 3

7.) Champions (Foc) 3,030 theaters, Fri $1.8M 3-day $4.77M/Wk 1

8.) Avatar: The Way of Water (Dis) 1,675 theaters (-625), Fri $610K (-21%) 3-day $2.7M (-26%)Total $674.7M /Wk 13

9.) Demon Slayer…Swordvillage (Cru) 1,700 theaters (-53%, Fri $514K (-87%), 3-day $1.7M (-83%)/Total $14.1M/Wk 2

10.) Puss in Boots: Last Wish (Uni) 1,816 theaters (-772), Fri $350K (-38%) 3-day $1.64M (-40%), Total $179.6M/Wk 12

FRIDAY MIDDAY: Scream, if you wanna go to the movies. The horror franchise is definitely seeing a record opening in U.S./Canada with Scream VI set to make $42M which outstrips the previous domestic debut high of Scream 3 ($34.7M). Paramount is going to have a great weekend with the No. 1 movie, a big splashy world premiere tonight at SXSW with EOne’s Dungeons & Dragons and Top Gun: Maverick up for six Oscars including Best Picture on Sunday. The Radio Silence directed, Spyglass Media movie is looking at a Friday of $18.7M. The pic is booked at 3,675 theaters.

Second goes to MGM/UAR’s Creed III with around $25M at 4,007 theaters, -57% in weekend 2, getting the pic very close to the $100M mark. Wow, that will be just over ten days to the benchmark. Creed II crossed the century mark in 24 days while the first Creed took 38 days.

Third is Sony’s 65 at 3,405 theaters, a $4M Friday and a shot at $10M. The movie is rated PG-13.

Fourth is the fourth weekend of Disney/Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania with $7M at 3,105 theaters, -45%, after a $1.8M Friday, and a running total of $198M by EOD Sunday.

Fifth is the third weekend of Universal’s Cocaine Bear at 3,196 theaters with a $1.7M Friday $6.2M 3-day, -44%, and running total $51.7M.

FRIDAY AM: The Paramount/Spyglass Media release of Scream VI is off to a loud start with $5.7M in Thursday previews from its 5 p.m. fan event and and 5:30 p.m. previews at 3,125 theaters. It’s expected that the sixthquel is headed to a franchise-record domestic start of $35M-$40M this weekend. The latest Scream from Radio Silence also is expected to notch a record $50M+ global debut of from 50 territories.

Scream VI‘s preview cash is higher than the $3.5M Thursday that Paramount/Spyglass’ previous Scream made last year, and it’s higher than the Thursday money of last week’s MGM/UAR’s Creed III, which did $5.45M before also hitting a franchise-record start of $58.3M stateside and $100M+ worldwide.

The highest opening for a Scream movie is Scream 3 back in 2000, which posted a 3-day of $34.7M. The 2022 Scream opened to $30M and legged out to $81M, proving horror movies’ great worth in the Covid-easing theatrical marketplace. Paramount also had A Quiet Place Part II before Scream, which teed off the 2021 summer box office over Memorial Day.

Scream VI is produced by Project X’s William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and James Vanderbilt, and the latter also co-wrote the pic.

Sony has the Adam Driver sci-fi movie 65, which is rated PG-13. It’s expected to hit in the high single digits. Last night it did $1.225M from shows that began at 4 p.m. at 2,901 locations.

Creed III ended its first week at $74.1M at 4,007 theaters. The movie had the Imax screens this past week, which Paramount won’t have for Scream VI, though the horror pic will have the premium large format screens. Creed III made $3M yesterday, -11% from Wednesday.

The rest of the pics were as follows off industry estimates:

2. Cocaine Bear (Uni) 3,571 theaters, Thu $840K (-12% from Wed), $15.2M week, $45.4M/Wk 2

3. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Dis) 3,825 theaters, Thu $775K, -11%, $16.6M week, $190.9M/Wk 3

4. Jesus Revolution (LG) 2,575 theaters, Thu $770K (-15%), $12.3M week, $34.2M/Wk 2

5. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To The Swordsmith Village (Cru) 1,780 theaters, Thu 1,780 theaters, Thu $452K, -21%, week $12.5M/Wk 1.

