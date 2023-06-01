I Scream, You Scream, We're All Screaming for These Adorable Ice Cream Products!

Holly Fox



Cookie & Body Ice Cream

$10 Shop Now

This ice cream-scented body lotion goes on smooth and silky, and it features little "cookie chips" in the formula that dissolve luxuriously onto your skin. Choose from scented versions like mint chocolate, original (aka vanilla), and strawberry to rep your favorite flavor!

cookies and cream body butter

ASOS Cold Shoulder Skater Sundress In Ice Cream Print

$35 Shop Now

Here's how to cover yourself in ice cream without actually covering yourself in ice cream. Avoid the sticky mess with this adorable sundress, perfect for pool parties and weekend adventures alike!

Clothing, Day dress, Dress, Shoulder, Aqua, Yellow, Neck, Waist, Pink, Joint,

Ice Cream Cone Sugar Cookies by HollyFoxDesign

$45 Shop Now

Planning an ice cream party? Top it off with these precious ice cream cone cookies that no one will be able to (or want to) resist! Choose from a pink-and-purple color scheme, or let the artist create her own selection of colors as a surprise.

Musical instrument accessory, Purple, String instrument accessory, Pink, Confectionery, Guitar accessory, Lavender, Collection, Sweetness, Natural material,

ASOS Knitted Sweater with Ice Cream Design

$48 Shop Now

This sweater is literally what all our dreams are made of, and it proves that ice cream isn't just for summer. Wear it through the winter, but keep it in your office on hot days when the air conditioning is blasting so hard you think you might freeze to death!

Yellow, Collar, Sleeve, Dress shirt, Shoulder, Standing, Joint, Style, Pocket, Street fashion,

Vinca Scoop to Your Level Earrings

$30 Shop Now

These extra-scoop earrings have post-backs, but hang down like dangly earrings for a statement-making accent. Go ahead, indulge in a little sweet treat for your ears!

ice cream

Sugarfina Ice Cream Cone Gummies

$8 Shop Now

Move over rosé gummies — Sugarfina's ice cream cones are our new favorite treat! They're a little pricey for a small box of gummies, but they're totally worth it for the wow factor (especially when given as a sweet host gift).

Macaroon, Food, Marshmallow, Snack, Cuisine, Mantecadas de astorga, Baked goods, Bread, Finger food,

Ice Cream Cats Towel by I Love Doodle

$38 Shop Now

We're pretty sure the venn diagram of people who love both cats and ice cream just looks like a circle. There are probably a few outliers who we'll forgive if their excuse is that they're allergic to one or the other. This adorable beach towel is the perfect combination of our two most favorite things in the world!

Ice cream cone, Soft Serve Ice Creams, Frozen dessert, Ice cream, Dairy, Illustration, Cream, Dessert, Cone, Food,

Unique Vintage Ice Cream Crossbody Purse

$42 Shop Now

We are literally screaming for ice cream right now because of how badly we want this insanely cute purse! It's big enough to hold your basic essentials (small wallet, phone, ChapStick, etc.), but small enough that it won't totally take over your outfit.

Product, Footwear, Shoe, Wicker,

Fro-Yo Information Midi Skirt

$65 Shop Now

This vintage-inspired skirt is a whimsical-yet-polished way to declare your love of ice cream, considering that as adults we can't just run around yelling to people about how much we love and want it all the time (sadly).

Clothing, Dress, Day dress, Waist, Yellow, A-line, Pattern, Pattern, Neck, Textile,

Urban Outfitters Ice Cream Float

$45 Shop Now

You definitely need this ice cream float fro-your next pool party gathering! Don't worry about leaving it in the sun ... it won't melt.

Ice cream cone, Soft Serve Ice Creams, Cone, Food,

Miss L Fire Cone and Get It Peep Toe Flat

$115 Shop Now

Are these not the cutest pair of flats that you ever did see?! The heels are even glittery! Take it back to your childhood without looking elementary in these precious shoes that can easily be styled with black denim shorts and a white tee for a laid-back look.

Pink, Toy, Sandal, Carmine, Slipper, Art, Beige, Creative arts, Peach, Beak,

Betsey Johnson Soft Serves You Right Clutch

$98 Shop Now

This seriously cute clutch is giving us summer vibes that are totally in line with this year's woven-bag trend. Unlike the others in this roundup, it's definitely a little more discreet, so it'll serve as a fun accent instead of the main attraction.

Textile, Beige, Insect, Wing, Craft, Thread, Fashion design, Arthropod, Creative arts, Embellishment,

Sunnylife Ice Cream Fan

$15 each BUY NOW

Chill out with this handheld, battery-powered ice cream fan that'll keep you nice and frosty, no matter how hot it gets outside! Alternatively, you can try to use it to keep your ice cream from melting in the sun — just don't accidentally lick the wrong one!

Ice cream cone, Soft Serve Ice Creams, Ice cream, Frozen dessert, Cone, Food, Dessert, Gelato, Dairy, Cream,

You Got Served T-Shirt by Summer Time Sweet Treat

$18 Shop Now

Normally "getting served" comes with a whole lot of embarrassment, but we prefer when it comes with sugar and delicious calories instead.

T-shirt, Clothing, Ice cream cone, Soft Serve Ice Creams, Frozen dessert, Ice cream, Cartoon, Sleeve, Top, Dairy,

Alex and Ani Ice Cream Charm Bracelet

$27 Shop Now

Add to your collection with this Alex and Ani bracelet meant to remind you to "celebrate life's goodness before it melts away." It comes in gold and silver, and 20% of the proceeds go to a nonprofit resort that gives kids with life-threatening illnesses a chance to escape and enjoy themselves.

Jewellery, Fashion accessory, Body jewelry, Bracelet, Bangle, Silver, Platinum, Metal, Silver,

Personalized Ice Cream Bowl from Personalization Mall

$20 Shop Now

This ice cream bowl might not protect your dessert from thieving roommates and kids, but it's at least a cute concept! Get one for everyone in the family or just for yourself — either way, we guarantee you'll be using it as an excuse to eat more ice cream at home!

Frozen dessert, Gelato, Food, Ice cream, Dessert, Dairy, Cream, Semifreddo, Cuisine, Party favor,

Celebrate National Ice Cream Month (and Ice Cream in General, Because Duh) With Us!

