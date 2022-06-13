Scream 's Jasmin Savoy Brown Says Jamie Kennedy 'Was Proud' of Her Performance as Randy's Niece

Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Mindy”) stars in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group's "Scream." Jamie Kennedy Scream - 1996

Jasmin Savoy Brown got the Randy Meeks seal of approval for her Scream franchise debut.

The actress, 28, tells PEOPLE that she connected with Jamie Kennedy on Instagram after playing his character Randy Meeks' niece Mindy in this year's fifth Scream film. Brown spoke with PEOPLE Saturday from a Yellowjackets FYC event in Los Angeles.

"I messaged him after the movie came out and was like, 'Did you like it?' And he gave his blessing and said he was proud. That made me feel really good," Brown recalls. "But we haven't yet connected in person, although I hope that happens eventually."

She also bonded with Heather Matarazzo, who played her mom Martha Meeks after being introduced as Randy's sister in 2000's Scream 3.

"Didn't that just fill you with such glee?" Brown muses of the cameo. "She's delightful. We are eventually someday going to have dinner together so I can meet her wife, but I keep leaving town."

Brown's appearance at Saturday's event came as she took a break from filming the slasher franchise's sixth installment in Montreal, while also preparing for some Pride Month festivities.

"Mindy is Mindy as ever and she's still a little homo like me," she says. "And so certainly I'll be getting up to Pride activities in Montreal, which is very exciting. This Pride I'm really just grateful that I'm out and healthy and happy and that I get to exist visibly as a queer person."

The Yellowjackets star, who shares an onscreen romance in the show with costar Liv Hewson's Van, notes that the response from her LGBTQ fandom has been "really special to me," recalling a recent Pride event in London: "People came up to me in my space, like in a queer space, to offer gratitude or just like a shared moment of love."

It's been a big year for Brown, who in addition to gearing up for her debut EP East LA, has served a scene-stealing performance as Tai in Yellowjackets.

The show, which has accumulated quite the following, is about a high school girls soccer team whose plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness in 1996, leaving them stranded for 19 months. Another timeline features their adult characters grappling with the longtime trauma while attempting to keep their secret about what went on in the woods.

"Oh, it's been so humbling and exciting," Brown says of the show's success. "Sophie Thatcher pointed out, there was a moment for all of us where it felt real. It was when our favorite meme accounts started posting us. ... When they started posting memes of our show, of our pictures, I was like, 'Wait a minute. This is a piece of pop culture.' And that was so sick."

Scream is now available to stream on Paramount+ and season 1 of Yellowjackets is on the Showtime app.