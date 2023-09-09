Scream creator wants Neve Campbell's Sidney to return

Paramount

Scream creator Kevin Williamson has reiterated his desire for actress Neve Campbell to return as classic character Sidney Prescott.

Campbell starred as Sidney in the first five films of the horror franchise, before opting not to appear in this year's Scream VI due to a pay dispute.

With further entries now in the works, Williamson revealed on the Happy Horror Time podcast that he wants his main star to return in the future, urging studio executives to resolve the dispute.

Dimitrios Kambouris - Getty Images

Related: Melissa Barrera reveals her hopes for Scream 7

"I know exactly where she's coming from, I know her well," he began. "I love and adore her and that's what she did. It's right for her. I love everyone involved in Scream and all I can say is, pay her the money.

"That's what I would do, I would give her the money. I'm sure there's a number they can agree on that will make them both happy, so hopefully one day they will figure that all out," he added.

Upon the announcement of Campbell's absence from Scream VI, the actor explained: "As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.

Paramount

Related: Scream 6, To All the Boys and X-Men stars team up for new reality TV movie

"It's been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You've always been so incredibly supportive to me. I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years," she added.

Whilst there is no sign of Campbell's immediate return, Scream 7 is now in the works, with Happy Death Day and Freaky director Christopher Landon set to helm the project; he will take over from Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who are now executive producers.

Scream VI is streaming on Paramount+.

You Might Also Like