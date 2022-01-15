Scream: new characters, new rules, new killers – discuss with spoilers

Benjamin Lee
·9 min read
<span>Photograph: Brownie Harris/AP</span>
Photograph: Brownie Harris/AP

What’s your favourite scary movie? If you came of age in the 90s there’s a strong chance it was Wes Craven’s 1996 slasher Scream, not just because it was (and still is) a genuine masterwork, but because it arrived during a decade when the quality of horror films was scarier than the content.

Related: Scream review – irony-laden horror ‘requel’ is starting to creak with age

Scream was a rare horror film that existed in a world where people actually watched horror films, so trying to avoid getting stabbed meant being hyper-aware of the rules that underpinned the genre, brutally instilled by two fanboy killers. The series proceeded with predictably diminishing returns but, for a slasher franchise, the sequels were still smarter than most, crafting a fairly detailed universe of interconnected bloodbaths and the inevitable films based off them (the knowingly wretched Stab franchise). A decade after the hugely underrated fourth chapter, Ghostface is back in Scream (the same title being a jokey reference to a theme in the film although really more of a way to lure in a broader audience outside of Scream completists), but is his or her return from creative necessity or just commercial inevitability?

Here is a very spoiler-heavy discussion of Nu Scream:

The cold open

Jenna Ortega in the new Scream.
Jenna Ortega in the new Scream. Photograph: AP

Ever since Drew Barrymore misremembered the specifics of Friday the 13th and found her insides on the outside as penalty, the quality of a Scream film has been judged within the first 15 minutes, a grisly opening kill that sets the tone for what comes after. Scream 4 outsmarted our expectations with a fun wrong-footing cold open within a cold open within a cold open, which led to speculation about how the new chapter might do something even wilder, stakes raised and rules rewritten. But while some had predicted that perhaps one of the OG pin cushions might be at risk, what’s most surprising about the start of Scream 22 is how straightforward it all is.

The set-up is a back-to-basics callback to how it all started with You and Yes Day teen Jenna Ortega as Tara, the sacrificial Casey-shaped lamb, less recognisable this time perhaps but still fielding trivia questions from Ghostface. There are minor tweaks – the questions are about the Stab franchise rather than IRL slashers, she’s hounded by both landline and smartphone – but the most notable change is that, for the first time in the series, the first victim actually survives the attack …

The backstory

Melissa Barrera, who plays Samantha.
Melissa Barrera, who plays Samantha. Photograph: Brownie Harris/AP

The reason being that Tara was in fact just bait to lure her sister Samantha (In the Heights’ Melissa Barrera) back to Woodsboro, along with boyfriend Richie (The Boys’ Jack Quaid) who’s mostly unaware of the trauma that’s haunted the town ever since the original killings. Samantha is a reformed wild child who left town after raising hell and never came back. The killer soon contacts her, teasing that he or she knows her secret, which we discover is an unfortunate familial tie: Samantha is the illegitimate daughter of Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich), one of the original killers. It’s a fun, goofy link, and one that’s very much in line with the franchise’s charmingly soapy mythology but, in a misjudged piece of fan service, Ulrich frequently appears to Samantha as a vision, urging her to lean into her murderous heritage.

Samantha then becomes the new final girl but one with an edge – she might also be a killer – a not-too-dissimilar set-up to the fourth film’s positioning of Sidney’s niece Jill as fake-out heroine who turns out to be the villain. She’s not the only new cast member with a connection to the past. Tara’s group of friends includes the niece and nephew of Randy (Jamie Kennedy) who died in the second film and the son of Judy (Marley Shelton) who was introduced in the fourth. The links between old and new inevitably leads Samantha to …

The legacy cast

Courteney Cox, part of the original Scream core.
Courteney Cox, part of the original Scream core. Photograph: Brownie Harris/AP

Walking wounded they may be, but it’s a miracle that three core Scream survivors are even walking at all, having faced off against various Ghostfaces in every one of the previous films. One of the smartest touches in 2011’s Scream 4 was to set up the structure of a reboot with a young cast primed to take over but then kill them all off either as victims or villains (“D0n’t fuck with the original,” Campbell quips at the end, echoing widespread reboot fatigue at the time). Here, there’s less cohesion between young and old, the latter particularly, at times criminally, wasted. We’re first reunited with Dewey (Arquette), now living in a trailer, retired from the force and seeing his ex-wife Gale (Cox) only on her morning show. He’s dragged back into the drama by Samantha, craving advice on how to survive which leads to an update of the “here are the rules” speech that advises her not to trust her boyfriend (more on that later) and that the motive is somehow connected to the past.

We’re also reunited with Judy, a minor character from the last film, and Randy’s sister Martha, allowing for a small scene with Heather Matarazzo who appeared in the third (an Easter egg later showing a YouTube link to an interview with “survivor Kirby Reed” also confirms that the Scream 4 fan favourite, played by Hayden Panettiere, is also still alive). Dewey reluctantly calls Sidney to warn her, which allows us to learn that she now has kids and is married to Mark (who we can assume is Patrick Dempsey’s Mark from Scream 3) but urges her to stay away. After Scream 4 survivor Judy is killed along with her son Wes, we then see the return of Gale, eager for the story, who shares a poignant, if within the larger context of the series repetitive, scene with Dewey – added poignancy because of the off-screen history shared by Cox and Arquette. But any chance of a romantic reunion is curtailed when …

The big death

David Arquette.
David Arquette, who finds himself on the chopping block. Photograph: Brownie Harris/AP

It had to happen some time. Every new Scream teases the death of one of the old guard (trailers for 4 suggested it was Gale’s turn) and after marketing for the latest featured only minimal scenes of the main trio, it was seen as a given that someone had to go. But as the only returning cast member to get even the slightest bit of character texture this time around, it’s a shame that Dewey is the one who finds himself on the chopping block. It’s an effectively nasty way to go; a hospital corridor slaying that sees the killer stab Dewey in both his front and back simultaneously, creepily bragging that “it’s an honour” to be the one who gets to murder someone so infamous (the violence throughout feels gnarlier than usual). But it does suck some of the energy from the film, leaving Gale and a returning Sidney to mope before being thrust into the climax …

The killers

Jack Quaid and Melissa Barrera in Scream
Jack Quaid and Barrera. Photograph: Brownie Harris/AP

In the final act, the characters are all drawn to the house owned by Billy’s partner-in-crime Stu, the location of the first film’s extended bloodbath finale. It’s where Tara’s best friend Amber (Better Things star Mikey Madison) lives, and where she’s hosting a boozy, ill-advised memorial for their friend Wes. The teens are partying through the grief while also starting to question who out of them might be the killer (it’s easily the most paranoid of the Screams so far). There are notable callbacks to the original – Amber goes to the garage to get beer a la Tatum while Randy’s niece Mindy (Yellowjackets’ Jasmin Savoy Brown) replicates her uncle’s drunk horror movie couch-watch – but they mostly serve to remind us how little we know or care about the undeveloped teens this time around, despite strong performances across the board. There’s too many of them and they have too little do do, which is why when killer #1 is revealed – Amber – it’s met with an “Oh … that one” shrug.

Madison does well, recycling her manic shtick from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but the impact of her betrayal to BFF Tara is less a stab and more a light graze. Then in yet another callback, killer #2 is unmasked – Richie, the scream queen’s boyfriend turning evil once again. Quaid’s ranting is a little repetitive but in-between the guff, there are some decent half-ideas, all explaining the hows and whys …

The requel

So while previous Screams have satirised sequels, trilogies and reboots, this time it’s the “requel”, also know as the legacy sequel, when older characters return alongside the new blood, explained by Mindy earlier in the film. What’s driving the two killers this time is fury with the eighth Stab movie which pissed off fans by completely jumping the shark, giving Ghostface a metallic mask, a flamethrower and a sleeveless muscle tee. Stab super-fans Amber and Ritchie met on Reddit and concocted a plan to course-correct the series. If they enacted a more faithful set of killings, the next Stab film would be forced to tell that story instead, therefore saving the franchise. The real villains are therefore toxic fans (“How can fandom be toxic?” Ritchie asks), something anyone who’s spent at least five minutes on the internet will be on board with, and even if the writing is a little heavy-handed (Stab 8 directed by Rian Johnson after the whole Last Jedi brouhaha is a bit much), it’s still a smart-ish way to justify a return to Woodsboro.

Yet despite being aware of the rules of a requel, the writers aren’t quite able to follow them very well. What made Force Awakens such a success was the well-calibrated mix of old and new but here, the original cast members are sidelined so much that they ultimately feel like reluctant cameos. Gale and Sidney are truly wasted and while Campbell and Cox manage to conjure some magic thanks to their long histories with the characters, they’re almost superfluous in the messy finale (shooting Gale as soon as she arrives is a thunderously bad idea). Their survival at the end seems to mean less to the makers than the survival of the newbies, all seemingly primed for the next chapter (essentially doing the very thing Scream 4 was ridiculing). A strong start at the box office suggests there’s more to come – but what next?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Murray, Stafford seek first playoff wins when Cards visit LA

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — If Kyler Murray wants to understand just how important it is to seize the opportunity whenever a team reaches the NFL playoffs, the Arizona Cardinals star only needs to look at his counterpart across the field at SoFi Stadium on Monday night. Just like Murray, Matthew Stafford is a former No. 1 overall pick who has never won a playoff game despite being among the NFL's top quarterbacks. And Stafford has been trying to end that drought since Murray was in the seventh grad

  • Wild-card debate ramps up ahead of Scotties Tournament of Hearts

    Add a fresh round of debate to a Canadian curling scene that has had no shortage of juicy storylines of late. The oft-discussed wild-card setup at the national championships took centre stage again Monday with the release of updated rankings that appeared to determine the play-in game matchup at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Nothing has been finalized yet by Curling Canada, which is also expected to make a joint announcement with the Canadian Olympic Committee this week on who will wear the

  • Barton scores 21, Nuggets beat depleted Blazers 140-108

    DENVER (AP) — Will Barton had 21 points before leaving in the third quarter with a strained neck, Nikola Jokic added 20 and the Denver Nuggets beat the depleted Portland Trail Blazers 140-108 on Thursday night. The Nuggets built their lead to 26 points in the third quarter — and this time didn't let it slip away. Two nights ago, Denver blew a 25-point lead in Los Angeles against the Clippers. The loss of big leads has become an alarming trend with the Nuggets. But not this time. Although, it did

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Curlers Homan and Morris to represent Canada in mixed doubles at Beijing Games

    Faced with having to pick an Olympic mixed doubles curling team rather than hold traditional playdowns, Curling Canada put a premium on top-flight experience for its selection. Having the reigning Olympic champion in the mix for nomination didn't hurt either. John Morris and Rachel Homan were chosen Thursday to represent Canada in Beijing as the federation went with the expected and safe pick of two players with loaded resumes. "We understand the circumstances," Morris said on a video call. "At

  • Five to watch: Canada boasts Paralympic stars on the ice and snow

    The dust has barely settled on the Tokyo Paralympics, and the Winter Paralympics in Beijing are just 50 days from opening. The Canadian team captured 28 medals -- eight gold, four silver and 16 bronze -- four years ago at the Pyeongchang Paralympics, and hopes to improve on that number when the Games open on March 4. COVID-19 is a factor, as Canada has faced tighter restrictions to competing and training than many other countries, which was evident in the 21 medals Canada won at the Summer Paral

  • Without Ronaldo, Man United labours to FA Cup win over Villa

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Without the injured Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United laboured to a 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup thanks to Scott McTominay’s early goal on Monday. McTominay met a curling cross from fellow midfielder Fred with a glancing header in the eighth minute to seal a home match against second-tier Middlesbrough in the fourth round next month. Yet the victory will do little to inspire confidence among United’s fans that Ralf Rangnick, the interim

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Herbert's heroics not enough as Chargers fall, miss playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon Staley is disappointed he won’t get to see, in his mind, one of the best players in the NFL in the playoffs. Justin Herbert played like one of the NFL's finest when the Los Angeles Chargers needed him most. But, it wasn’t enough. The second-year quarterback and last season's offensive rookie of the year threw a season-high 64 times, finishing with 383 yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers’ 35-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night that eliminated them from

  • Oilers find new way to fail Connor McDavid amid Evander Kane speculation

    To expect McDavid to openly question Evander Kane's potential acquisition would be banking on him to belie his responsibility as Oilers captain.

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con

  • Ken Holland: Oilers have in-house solutions, but there's interest in Evander Kane

    Ken Holland defended his moves, his coach, and his team amid an ugly in-season slide, while also leaving the door open for Evander Kane.

  • Andrés Iniesta is one of the greatest midfielders of all time

    Find out why Andrés Iniesta is considered the greatest midfielder of all time and his other side as an entrepreneur.

  • Uncertain futures add to sense of urgency for Rodgers, Adams

    Until this season, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers often referred to Hall of Fame cornerback Charles Woodson as his greatest teammate ever. Now that title apparently belongs to Davante Adams, the wide receiver who has caught hundreds of passes from Rodgers over the past eight seasons. After a Christmas Day victory over the Cleveland Browns, Rodgers called Adams the “most dominant player I’ve played with.” “When you start stacking up the numbers for Davante, it’s mind blowing,” Rodger

  • Is Pascal Siakam the 3rd best power forward in the East?

    A few seasons ago, Pascal Siakam was dubbed one of the best at his position in the NBA. Since the NBA bubble in 2020, the 27-year-old's talent has been questioned. This season is a different story, though. Siakam has shown he's back to his All-Star form and in the conversation as one of the best power forwards in the league.

  • Nick Nurse discusses the growth in Fred VanVleet & Pascal Siakam

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse comments on the level that Pascal Siakam & Fred VanVleet are playing at, working with Siakam on becoming a non-traditional big and&nbsp; how the tandem of Scottie Barnes and Siakam have complemented each other in backup point guard minutes.