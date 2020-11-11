Scream Cast Including Neve Campbell, Rose McGowan Reuniting for Virtual Charity Event

Ernesto Distefano/Getty; Marc Piasecki/Getty

The original Screamers are getting back together for a good cause.

Some of the cast of the hit 1996 horror film will come together for a virtual Q&A to benefit charity, including David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Mathew Lillard, Jamie Kennedy, Rose McGowan, Skeet Ulrich and Kevin Williamson.

It's unclear if any other stars from the film, like Courteney Cox and Drew Barrymore, will also appear.

The event, set to take place on Nov. 14 via Looped Live, will benefit the National Breast Cancer Coalition (NBCC), “I Have a Dream” Foundation – Los Angeles, and the East Los Angeles Women’s Center.

Looped Live is also offering fans the chance to talk to the cast and take a virtual photo by purchasing the VIP option to attend. Tickets to video chat with individual members of the cast are being sold on a first-come basis and will take place after the livestream ends.

RELATED: Neve Campbell Admits She Was 'Really Apprehensive' About Making Another Scream Movie

View photos

Dimension Films

The event comes as some of the original cast is set to appear in Scream 5, the upcoming installment in the popular franchise. Arquette and Campbell are both returning, as is Cox.

Campbell recently confirmed she was getting ready to head to set — and is excited to see her old friends.

“I am leaving soon [and] I am looking forward to getting back to work,” Campbell told Entertainment Tonight. “It will be the first time since March and I am sure we are all dealing with getting back to work, so I am excited about that.”

“I am excited [about] stepping back in Sidney's shoes and seeing Courteney and David,” she continued. “Those movies mean so much to me for my life and career and they are always a blast to do, so it should be fun!”