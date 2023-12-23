‘Scream 7’ Director Christopher Landon Exits “A Dream Job That Turned Into A Nightmare”

Christopher Landon has exited Scream VII, the director announced on social media.

“I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago,” Landon shared on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it’s time to move on.”

He continued, “I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes’ legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world. What he and Kevin created is something amazing and I was honored to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow.”

Landon’s exit from the horror movie franchise comes after Melissa Barrera was fired from the film due to her social media posts on the Israel-Hamas conflict. After Barrera was dropped from starring in the seventh installment of the horror series, Landon posted he was not the one to blame for her exit. The post was later deleted.

A day later, it was announced that Jenna Ortega would not reprise her role either due to Wednesday’s shooting schedule.

Following backlash on social media for cutting Barrera from Scream VII, Spyglass Media released a statement noting the reasons they had for letting her go.

“Spyglass’ stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech,” read the statement.

Days later, Barrera would break her silence condemning anti-semitism and Islamophobia adding, ” I condemn hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people.”

Barrera explained she felt “the responsibility of having a platform that allows me the privilege of being heard, and therefore I have tried to use it to raise awareness about issues I care about and to lend my voice to those in need.”

