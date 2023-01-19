Scream 6 trailer: Hayden Panettiere to return as Kirby, with Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega joining the cast

Scream 6 movie poster (Paramount Pictures)

A new trailer of Scream 6 shows Kirby Reed’s epic return to the franchise, to come face-to-face with serial killer ‘Ghostface’ once again.

It has been 11 years since the actors battled with a mass-murdering maniac in a ‘Ghostface’ mask.

Outside of this, not much is known about the plot; the official summary only says the Scream saga continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming film.

What happens in the trailer?

As Ghostface attacks a bodega, Tara and Sam are fighting for their lives at the beginning of the trailer. “I had this secret. There’s a darkness inside of me. It followed me here, and it’s going to keep coming for us,” Sam acknowledges.

In New York City, Tara, Sam, Mindy, and Chad run into Kirby. Sam and I have a shared past, Kirby tells him. Girls, unite at last! This Ghostface “isn't like any other Ghostface,” Kirby cautions the new crew. The latest killer has a shrine dedicated to Ghostface and the killings.

This time, Ghostface isn't joking around. He is pursuing Gale and attacks her in her apartment, just as she begins to have the upper hand, telling him, “You know, it never works out for the dipsh*t in the mask”. Ghostface ominously declares, “I’m something different.”

When is Scream 6 out?

The movie will hit cinemas in the UK on March 10, 2023.

Who’s in the cast of Scream 6?

Spoiler alert:

Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Courteney Cox, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving will all appear in Scream 6.

While we will see our favourites return, such as Ortega’s Tara and Cox’s Gale, we will be missing two of the OGs of the series, as David Arquette’s Dewey was killed off in Scream 5 and Neve Campbell’s Sidney isn’t returning.