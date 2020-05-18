Scream 5 is confirming return of original cast member David Arquette

Photo credit: Getty Images

Scream 5 has confirmed that original cast member David Arquette will be reprising his role as Deputy Dewey for the sequel.

Arquette is the first star to be announced for the next instalment of the slasher movie series, but according to Entertainment Weekly, negotiations are currently underway for other original cast members to join him.

"I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new," Arquette said in a statement.

"Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honouring Wes Craven's legacy."

Plot details are currently under wraps for the horror sequel, but what we do know is that it'll be an original story co-written by James Vanderbilt (Zodiac, The Amazing Spider-Man) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not), while Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will direct.

The movie will be executive produced by Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original Scream and has declared his excitement to work with Arquette once again.

"I'm excited to reteam with David and work with Jamie, Guy and Radio Silence on the next Scream," said Williamson.

"Their take on the movie is both original, inventive and honours Wes' legacy in a wonderful way.

"Ready or Not was my favourite horror film of last year and I can't wait to see what their amazing talents bring to the Scream universe. I'm thrilled to be a part of it."

