Scrapping Ulez and cleaner air can go together

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan during a visit to the specialist operations room at the Metropolitan Police Central Communications Command in London

Sadiq Khan’s dreadful Ulez expansion is causing so much damage already. Visiting friends and family is going to cost some people £12.50 per day. Nurses on night shifts are having to find new ways of getting to work after midnight – or change job.

If you’re a builder with a van that isn’t compliant, you’re going to have to buy a new vehicle or leave the industry. Small businesses are already shutting down because they can’t afford to pay Mr Khan’s tax.

The Ulez expansion makes virtually no difference to air quality, but it will make a big difference to the poorest Londoners who cannot afford to replace their cars.

It must stop. And if I am the Conservative candidate for mayor, I will beat Mr Khan and stop it.

Conservatives have been fighting Ulez, but not always in the right way. We need to be honest about that.

In London’s mayoral election next year, we have to be so much more than just an anti-Ulez campaign. The role is far too important for a single-issue candidate. We have to offer something serious on all the issues that matter.

While we fight back against Mr Khan’s smears and misinformation, we cannot ignore the fact that some people are suffering from health problems linked to air pollution. We must listen to people who are worried about air quality and show them we have a common-sense plan to improve it. They deserve our help, just as much as those affected by Mr Khan’s tax.

There has been too much arguing with scientists and quibbling over exactly how many people are affected by air pollution. We should be bringing people together, protecting the poorest Londoners from Mr Khan’s tax while taking steps to actually improve air quality at the same time.

That does not mean we compromise on our principles or shy away from doing the right thing. It would be a mistake for the mayoral candidate to propose holding a referendum on Ulez, as some have suggested. It is not practical, it is not decisive, and it would cost over £3 million of taxpayers’ money, funds not being used to pay police officers or firefighters.

We also must not trim the edges of a policy that fundamentally does not work, by means-testing it or creating more exemptions. The next mayor has to be clear that they would stop Ulez and offer an alternative that works.

I have thrown my hat into the ring to be the Conservative mayoral candidate. I am standing because I believe I am the only candidate strong enough and experienced enough to beat Mr Khan and fix the mess he has created.

If I am elected mayor, on my first day in office, the Ulez expansion will stop. If you are charged or fined for driving in the expanded zone from May 3 2024, I will cancel it.

But for the remaining 1,460 days, from 2024 to 2028, my focus will be delivering on a common-sense plan to tackle crime, build a lot more homes in the right places, improve air quality and the environment, sort out our transport system, deal with the rising cost of living, support businesses and the high street, and so much more.

This Ulez disaster has shown people who Mr Khan really is and how much damage he has done. He will not learn a single lesson from the backlash he has experienced.

But as Conservatives, we have to learn from this experience if we want to beat Mr Khan, stop his Ulez expansion and clean up London. And if I am the candidate, we will win.

Susan Hall is a member of the London Assembly and is running to be the Conservative party candidate for Mayor of London

