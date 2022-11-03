NORTHAMPTON, MASS / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / Tetra Pak

One third of all food produced worldwide never gets consumed. Not only is that wasteful, but it produces a significant carbon footprint - an alarming 8 percent of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide can be attributed to food waste. Tackling this issue is an integral part of addressing the climate emergency.

The findings from the latest Tetra Pak Index indicate that consumers are increasingly alert to the damaging impact of food waste. Over three quarters (77 percent) of respondents consider food waste an environmental concern. Despite this, half (50 percent) of respondents still throw away food a few times a month or more.

Continue reading here

Tetra Pak, Thursday, November 3, 2022, Press release picture





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tetra Pak on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Tetra Pak

Website: http://www.tetrapak.com/

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: Tetra Pak





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/723892/Is-Scrapping-Use-By-Dates-the-Answer-to-Food-Waste



