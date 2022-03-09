Scrapping Border Checks For Ukrainian Refugees ‘Irresponsible’, Says Boris Johnson

Ned Simons
·1 min read
(Photo: House of Commons via PA Wire/PA Images)
(Photo: House of Commons via PA Wire/PA Images)

Boris Johnson has said the UK will eventually welcome hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees, but said it would be “irresponsible” to “simply to wave people through”.

The government is under pressure from all sides, including many Tory MPs, over the number of refugees it has let in compared to other European countries.

So far just 760 UK visas have been granted to Ukrainians since Vladimir Putin launched his invasion two weeks ago.

Speaking during PMQs on Wednesday, the prime minister said this number would rise “very sharply”.

“We expect those numbers to rise in the region of the hundreds of thousands,” he said.

Johnson told MPs that Michael Gove, the levelling up secretary, would soon set out new routes by which Ukrainians can come to the UK.

But the PM rejected demands that all Ukrainians be welcomed without the need for security checks.

“It would not be right to expose this country to unnecessary risk and we will not do it,” he said.

He said to “simply to wave people through” the border would be “irresponsible”.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said the government’s handling of refugees so far had been “disgraceful”.

He said Ireland had managed to give sanctuary to “three times as many refugees” as the UK.

“These numbers don’t lie, they tell a devastating truth. Does the prime minister find it acceptable that his home secretary has overseen one of the slowest, most bureaucratic and incompetent refugee responses in the whole of Europe?” he said.

The United Nations has estimated at least two million people have left Ukraine to escape the war.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Brian McKeever aims to have fun, win gold medals in last dance at Paralympics

    It's the last dance for one of the greatest Canadian Paralympians of all-time. Brian McKeever, the 42-year-old from Canmore, Alta., owns a national-record 18 medals at the Winter Paralympics. Fourteen of those are gold, after he won the long-distance event on Monday in China. Beijing 2022 represents his sixth and final Games. McKeever, a cross-country skier, will race at least three times in China, beginning with the long-distance classical technique event on Sunday at 9:35 p.m. ET. He's also an

  • If you don't think Auston Matthews is now Hart favourite, you're watching the wrong game

    Auston Matthews scored his 40th goal of the season in Toronto's win over Columbus, becoming only the second player in Maple Leaf’s history to record four 40-goal seasons. Matthews is now targeting Rick Vaive's franchise record for most goals in a season (54).&nbsp;

  • Twisted metal is becoming a live-action show

    The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!

  • Women athletes are redefining what 'strength' really means

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. As the month of March rolls around, I prepare to attend many events to celebrate International Women's Day. I like to celebrate women all the time, and the global community of women in sports also gets extra amplification and well-deserved attention. I also prepare to avoid the discussions from the "I'm just playing devil's advocate" dudebro types who ponder

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • How long it took Scottie Barnes to learn ‘O Canada’

    Scottie Barnes addressed reporters after the Toronto Raptors fell to the Orlando Magic. The rookie talked about making do without Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby, how to execute against a zone defence, and how long it took him to learn the Canadian national anthem. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Jared McCann signs 5-year extension with Kraken

    The Seattle Kraken will not move Jared McCann at the deadline, instead extending their partnership by five seasons.

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Barry Rawlyk abruptly resigns as coach of U of S men's basketball team during playoff run

    The long-time coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's basketball team has resigned — and no one is saying why. Barry Rawlyk took the top basketball job at the U of S in 2012. He's also general manager of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Saskatchewan Rattlers. "When Huskie Athletics was made aware of the situation, Coach Rawlyk was put on administrative leave pending investigation," the university said in a statement sent to CBC. It did not clarify what it mean by "the situation." "