Scrap Metal Recycling Market to Reach US$ 516.4 Billion by 2030: TMR Study

Transparency Market Research inc.
·6 min read

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - Several developing economies worldwide is witnessing rapid industrialization, with increased production of different metal products. However, with the passing of time, product wore out owing to increased deployment in different applications which has caused demand for scrap metal recycling systems and contribute to growth in scrap metal recycling market. As per a TMR study, the global scrap metal recycling market is projected to expand at CAGR of 6% between 2020 and 2030.

Transparency Market Research inc., Monday, September 26, 2022, Press release picture
Transparency Market Research inc., Monday, September 26, 2022, Press release picture

New scrap metal recycling metal launches is helping prominent players in gaining a competitive edge over other players and in generating new revenue streams. Asia Pacific emerged as most lucrative market in 2019 owing to favourable government regulations for scrap metal recycling in countries such as India and China

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=75449

Key Findings of Scrap Metal Recycling Market Study

  • Favorable Government Policies for Scrap Metal Recycling Systems Propelling Overall Market: Governments in developing economies such as India are looking to establish scrap metal recycling products that are technologically advanced and capable of being used in different end-use industries such as automotive and consumer electronics. Supportive government policies towards scrap metal recycling is leading to investments from investors and stakeholders, which is positively impacting growth in overall scrap metal recycling market. Furthermore, the last decade has witnessed an increased demand for non-ferrous metals such as aluminium in different end-use industries such as automotive and defense which has fueled the need for scrap metal recycling and propelled overall scrap metal recycling market

  • Innovations to Existing Recycling Rates Boosting Growth in Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market: Advancements in existing recycling rates is anticipated to trigger the growth in global scrap metal recycling market, during the assessment period. Furthermore, factors such as improved waste collection systems and supportive government policies towards metal recycling is projected to stimulate the growth in overall scrap metal recycling market, during the assessment period.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=75449

Scrap Metal Recycling Market: Key Drivers

  • Increasing demand from metal recycling industry is a key growth driver of global scrap metal recycling market

  • Increasing expenditure incurred in the production of steel in comparison with supply of scrap products is assisting in expansion of global scrap metal recycling market

  • Rising industrialization, especially in developing countries, is triggering the growth in overall scrap metal recycling market

Scrap Metal Recycling Market: Regional Market Insights

  • Globally, Asia Pacific emerged as the leader in overall scrap metal recycling market in 2019. Rising scrap products demand and supportive government regulations for scrap metal recycling in both developed and developing economies such as China and India assisted in the region emerging as the dominant region in overall market

  • Europe emerged as second largest revenue contributor to global scrap metal recycling market in 2019 owing to rising demand from end-use industries such as automotive and building and construction in economies such as the U.K and Germany

Scrap Metal Recycling Market: Key Players

The global market is extremely competitive, with the presence of several well-established market players. It is anticipated that entry of new players, in years to come, will further intensify the competition in global market.

Prominent market players are making huge investments in research and development undertakings in a bid to develop improved scrap metal recycling systems that would meet the consumer requirements in different end-use industries.

Few prominent players in global market include ArcelorMittal, Nucor Corporation, Sims Limited, Dowa Holdings, Kimmer Scrap Iron and Metal Company, and Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=75449

The global scrap metal recycling market is segmented as follows:

  • Metal Type

    • Ferrous Metals

    • Stainless Steel

    • Carbon Steel

    • Mild Steel

    • Cast Iron

    • Others

  • Non-ferrous Metals

    • Aluminum

    • Copper

    • Lead

    • Nickel

    • Zinc

    • Brass

    • Tin

    • Gold

    • Others

  • Scrap Type

    • New Scrap

    • Old Scrap

  • Industry

    • Building & Construction

    • Automotive

    • Industrial Manufacturing

    • Electricals

    • Shipbuilding

    • Consumer Electronics

    • Others

  • Region

    • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Rest of North America

    • Europe

    • Italy

    • Germany

    • U.K.

    • France

    • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • India

    • Japan

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • Middle East & Africa

    • GCC Countries

    • South Africa

    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

    • South America

    • Brazil

    • Rest of South America

Factory Automation Research Reports

Industrial Brake Caliper Market - The global industrial brake caliper market is expected to reach US$ 428.6 Mn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2022 to 2031

SMT Inspection Equipment Market - The global SMT inspection equipment market is expected to reach US$ 1.04 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031

Non-combustible Cladding Market - The non-combustible cladding market is expected to reach US$ 264.8 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031

Sewage Pump Market - The global sewage pump market is expected to reach US$ 21.6 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031

Solar Pumps Market - The solar pumps market is expected to reach US$ 3.38 Bn by the end of 2031, it is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2031

Industrial Dispensing System and Equipment Market - The global industrial dispensing system and equipment market is expected to reach US$ 18.9 Bn by the end of 2031

Tool Hammer Market - The global tool hammer market is expected to reach US$ 5.6 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031

Industrial Agitator Market - The global industrial agitator market is expected to reach US$ 25.21 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research firm that offers market analysis reports and business consulting. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel -

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: 1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/717400/Scrap-Metal-Recycling-Market-to-Reach-US-5164-Billion-by-2030-TMR-Study

Latest Stories

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Gaudreau bought Bjorkstrand's house after basically forcing him out of Columbus

    Johnny Gaudreau took Oliver Bjorkstrand's spot on the Blue Jackets, then bought his house.

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Cozzolino, Hickey lead Canada to 2nd straight win at International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team improved to 2-0 at the International Para Hockey Cup with a commanding 5-2 win over the International Para Hockey Team (IPH) on Sunday in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Dominic Cozzolino and Liam Hickey each scored twice, while captain Tyler McGregor added a short-handed goal in the third period to help seal the victory at RT Torax Arena. The Canadians jumped ahead with a three-goal second period and maintained momentum while outshooting their opponents 23-7. The IPH Team con

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin

  • Stone scores in OT as Flames take 3-2 overtime win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Ben Jones knows he has work to do to crack the Calgary Flames' lineup. He also knows he helped his cause Sunday, chipping in with a goal and an assist as the Flames opened their pre-season campaign with a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks in a split-squad game. “I’m really just trying to make a name for myself, trying to put my foot in the door here and kind of see what happens," Jones said. "And obviously (I'm) happy with the result tonight. Making a win is kind of the most imp

  • Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski collects 3rd doubles title of season at Pan Pacific Open

    Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski has secured her second consecutive title and third of the season. The 30-year-old Ottawa native won the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Sunday along with partner Giuliana Olmos of Mexico, defeating American Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Australian Ellen Perez 6-4, 6-4. Dabrowski also won the doubles tournament last week in Chennai, India, with Brazilian partner Luisa Stefani. Playing with Olmos, the Canadian has already claimed the Madrid Open in May. WATCH l Canada's Dab

  • Hickey scores twice, Huneault posts shutout as Canada beats Czechs to open International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team got off to a strong start at the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over host Czech Republic on Saturday in Ostrava. Three-time Paralympian Liam Hickey scored a pair of goals, including an empty-netter to close out the victory, while Mathieu Lelièvre scored his first goal with Team Canada to provide insurance in the third period. The Canadians took control following a scoreless first period and finished with 25 shots on goal. Jean-François Huneault recorded th