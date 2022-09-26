Scrap Metal Recycling Market to Reach US$ 516.4 Billion by 2030: TMR Study

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - Several developing economies worldwide is witnessing rapid industrialization, with increased production of different metal products. However, with the passing of time, product wore out owing to increased deployment in different applications which has caused demand for scrap metal recycling systems and contribute to growth in scrap metal recycling market. As per a TMR study, the global scrap metal recycling market is projected to expand at CAGR of 6% between 2020 and 2030.

Transparency Market Research inc., Monday, September 26, 2022, Press release picture

New scrap metal recycling metal launches is helping prominent players in gaining a competitive edge over other players and in generating new revenue streams. Asia Pacific emerged as most lucrative market in 2019 owing to favourable government regulations for scrap metal recycling in countries such as India and China

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=75449

Key Findings of Scrap Metal Recycling Market Study

Favorable Government Policies for Scrap Metal Recycling Systems Propelling Overall Market: Governments in developing economies such as India are looking to establish scrap metal recycling products that are technologically advanced and capable of being used in different end-use industries such as automotive and consumer electronics. Supportive government policies towards scrap metal recycling is leading to investments from investors and stakeholders, which is positively impacting growth in overall scrap metal recycling market. Furthermore, the last decade has witnessed an increased demand for non-ferrous metals such as aluminium in different end-use industries such as automotive and defense which has fueled the need for scrap metal recycling and propelled overall scrap metal recycling market

Innovations to Existing Recycling Rates Boosting Growth in Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market: Advancements in existing recycling rates is anticipated to trigger the growth in global scrap metal recycling market, during the assessment period. Furthermore, factors such as improved waste collection systems and supportive government policies towards metal recycling is projected to stimulate the growth in overall scrap metal recycling market, during the assessment period.

Story continues

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=75449

Scrap Metal Recycling Market: Key Drivers

Increasing demand from metal recycling industry is a key growth driver of global scrap metal recycling market

Increasing expenditure incurred in the production of steel in comparison with supply of scrap products is assisting in expansion of global scrap metal recycling market

Rising industrialization, especially in developing countries, is triggering the growth in overall scrap metal recycling market

Scrap Metal Recycling Market: Regional Market Insights

Globally, Asia Pacific emerged as the leader in overall scrap metal recycling market in 2019. Rising scrap products demand and supportive government regulations for scrap metal recycling in both developed and developing economies such as China and India assisted in the region emerging as the dominant region in overall market

Europe emerged as second largest revenue contributor to global scrap metal recycling market in 2019 owing to rising demand from end-use industries such as automotive and building and construction in economies such as the U.K and Germany

Scrap Metal Recycling Market: Key Players

The global market is extremely competitive, with the presence of several well-established market players. It is anticipated that entry of new players, in years to come, will further intensify the competition in global market.

Prominent market players are making huge investments in research and development undertakings in a bid to develop improved scrap metal recycling systems that would meet the consumer requirements in different end-use industries.

Few prominent players in global market include ArcelorMittal, Nucor Corporation, Sims Limited, Dowa Holdings, Kimmer Scrap Iron and Metal Company, and Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=75449

The global scrap metal recycling market is segmented as follows:

Metal Type Ferrous Metals Stainless Steel Carbon Steel Mild Steel Cast Iron Others

Non-ferrous Metals Aluminum Copper Lead Nickel Zinc Brass Tin Gold Others

Scrap Type New Scrap Old Scrap

Industry Building & Construction Automotive Industrial Manufacturing Electricals Shipbuilding Consumer Electronics Others

Region North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America Europe Italy Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa South America Brazil Rest of South America



Factory Automation Research Reports

Industrial Brake Caliper Market - The global industrial brake caliper market is expected to reach US$ 428.6 Mn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2022 to 2031

SMT Inspection Equipment Market - The global SMT inspection equipment market is expected to reach US$ 1.04 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031

Non-combustible Cladding Market - The non-combustible cladding market is expected to reach US$ 264.8 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031

Sewage Pump Market - The global sewage pump market is expected to reach US$ 21.6 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031

Solar Pumps Market - The solar pumps market is expected to reach US$ 3.38 Bn by the end of 2031, it is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2031

Industrial Dispensing System and Equipment Market - The global industrial dispensing system and equipment market is expected to reach US$ 18.9 Bn by the end of 2031

Tool Hammer Market - The global tool hammer market is expected to reach US$ 5.6 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031

Industrial Agitator Market - The global industrial agitator market is expected to reach US$ 25.21 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research firm that offers market analysis reports and business consulting. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel -

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: 1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/717400/Scrap-Metal-Recycling-Market-to-Reach-US-5164-Billion-by-2030-TMR-Study



