Scrap Metal Recycling Market to Reach US$ 516.4 Billion by 2030: TMR Study
WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - Several developing economies worldwide is witnessing rapid industrialization, with increased production of different metal products. However, with the passing of time, product wore out owing to increased deployment in different applications which has caused demand for scrap metal recycling systems and contribute to growth in scrap metal recycling market. As per a TMR study, the global scrap metal recycling market is projected to expand at CAGR of 6% between 2020 and 2030.
New scrap metal recycling metal launches is helping prominent players in gaining a competitive edge over other players and in generating new revenue streams. Asia Pacific emerged as most lucrative market in 2019 owing to favourable government regulations for scrap metal recycling in countries such as India and China
Key Findings of Scrap Metal Recycling Market Study
Favorable Government Policies for Scrap Metal Recycling Systems Propelling Overall Market: Governments in developing economies such as India are looking to establish scrap metal recycling products that are technologically advanced and capable of being used in different end-use industries such as automotive and consumer electronics. Supportive government policies towards scrap metal recycling is leading to investments from investors and stakeholders, which is positively impacting growth in overall scrap metal recycling market. Furthermore, the last decade has witnessed an increased demand for non-ferrous metals such as aluminium in different end-use industries such as automotive and defense which has fueled the need for scrap metal recycling and propelled overall scrap metal recycling market
Innovations to Existing Recycling Rates Boosting Growth in Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market: Advancements in existing recycling rates is anticipated to trigger the growth in global scrap metal recycling market, during the assessment period. Furthermore, factors such as improved waste collection systems and supportive government policies towards metal recycling is projected to stimulate the growth in overall scrap metal recycling market, during the assessment period.
Scrap Metal Recycling Market: Key Drivers
Increasing demand from metal recycling industry is a key growth driver of global scrap metal recycling market
Increasing expenditure incurred in the production of steel in comparison with supply of scrap products is assisting in expansion of global scrap metal recycling market
Rising industrialization, especially in developing countries, is triggering the growth in overall scrap metal recycling market
Scrap Metal Recycling Market: Regional Market Insights
Globally, Asia Pacific emerged as the leader in overall scrap metal recycling market in 2019. Rising scrap products demand and supportive government regulations for scrap metal recycling in both developed and developing economies such as China and India assisted in the region emerging as the dominant region in overall market
Europe emerged as second largest revenue contributor to global scrap metal recycling market in 2019 owing to rising demand from end-use industries such as automotive and building and construction in economies such as the U.K and Germany
Scrap Metal Recycling Market: Key Players
The global market is extremely competitive, with the presence of several well-established market players. It is anticipated that entry of new players, in years to come, will further intensify the competition in global market.
Prominent market players are making huge investments in research and development undertakings in a bid to develop improved scrap metal recycling systems that would meet the consumer requirements in different end-use industries.
Few prominent players in global market include ArcelorMittal, Nucor Corporation, Sims Limited, Dowa Holdings, Kimmer Scrap Iron and Metal Company, and Schnitzer Steel Industries.
The global scrap metal recycling market is segmented as follows:
Metal Type
Ferrous Metals
Stainless Steel
Carbon Steel
Mild Steel
Cast Iron
Others
Non-ferrous Metals
Aluminum
Copper
Lead
Nickel
Zinc
Brass
Tin
Gold
Others
Scrap Type
New Scrap
Old Scrap
Industry
Building & Construction
Automotive
Industrial Manufacturing
Electricals
Shipbuilding
Consumer Electronics
Others
Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Rest of North America
Europe
Italy
Germany
U.K.
France
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
