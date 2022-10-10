Scramble expected for ‘last 50p coin’ featuring Queen Elizabeth II

50P - The Royal Mint/PA

A new 50p coin, expected to be one of the last to feature Queen Elizabeth II, has launched today, with the Royal Mint braced for a rush of buyers looking to purchase it.

The new coin featuring the late Queen and celebrating the BBC was minted before Her Majesty’s death in September. The Royal Mint said the coin will not be re-struck in order to "minimise waste or unnecessary environmental impact".

It will be one of the last new coins depicting Queen Elizabeth II, as new coins featuring the new monarch King Charles III are due to enter circulation by the end of the year.

The 50p BBC coin featuring Queen Elizabeth II can be bought for £11 from the Royal Mint's website.

Rebecca Morgan, the Royal Mint's director of collector services, said: "With the obverse side of the coin featuring the effigy of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth, we do anticipate a high demand for these coins from collectors."

At least 3,500 collectors joined an online queue for the new coin, sales for which went live on the Royal Mint website at 9am.

The flipside of the coin features a broadcasting mast emerging from the earth, in a tribute to the centenary of the BBC.

The first portrait of King Charles III was unveiled last week. The new King’s image will first appear on commemorative £5 and 50p coins.

In keeping with tradition, the King’s portrait faces to the left, the opposite direction to Queen Elizabeth II.

The King’s effigy has been created by the sculptor Martin Jennings and has received his personal approval, according to the Royal Mint.

The reverse of the first Charles 50p coin will feature a design that originally appeared on the 1953 Coronation Crown. It includes the four quarters of the Royal Arms depicted within a shield.

Coin collecting has long been the pursuit of history enthusiasts, but in recent years has become increasingly popular as savers search for unconventional ways to invest their money. Coin investing delivered an average 72pc return between 2010 and 2020, according to a wealth report from the estate agent Knight Frank.

The Post Office said today it had recorded a slump in cash moves on the day of Her Majesty’s funeral. Just £10m was withdrawn and deposited on Monday 19 September, down 94pc compared with the equivalent Monday in September 2021.