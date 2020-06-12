Scrabble Dramedy ‘Sometimes Always Never’ Debuts, ‘For They Know Not What They Do’ Explores Intersection Of Sexual Orientation And Religion – Specialty Streaming Preview

Click here to read the full article.

Bill Nighy is set to score a triple word score this weekend with the dramedy Sometimes Always Never, which is set to open virtually in theaters today before it becomes available on-demand July 10.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Directed by former member of the British band The Farm, Carl Hunter and written by Frank Cottrell Boyce, the film follows Alan (Nighy) a stylish tailor who has spent years searching for his son Michael who went missing after he stormed out of his life…over a game of Scrabble. With a body to identify and his family torn apart, Alan must fix the relationship with his youngest son Peter (Sam Riley) and solve the mystery of an online player who he thinks could be Michael, so he can finally move on and reunite his family. The film also stars Alice Lowe, Jenny Agutter and Tim McInnerny/

More from Deadline

Marking Hunter’s feature film debut, the dramedy debuted in 2018 at the London Film Festival before hitting the festival circuit and screening in various cities around the world. To get into the spirit of the film, many Scrabble groups are planning on virtually attending opening weekend screenings.

Watch the trailer below.

Daniel Karslake’s documentary For They Know Not What They Do sheds a glaring light on the intersection of religion, sexual orientation, and gender identity in America.

As we sit in the middle of Pride Month, the docu follows the emotional — and sometimes hard-to-watch — journeys of four families of faith with LGBTQ children. There’s Rob and Linda Robertson whose evangelical church convinced them to put their son in conversion therapy. Life-long Presbyterians David and Sally McBride attempt to navigate their shock when their youngest son came out to them as a transgender woman. There’s also Victor Baez and Annette Febo whose Catholicism and Puerto Rican culture made their gay son fearful to come out. Finally, there’s, Harold and Coleen Porcher, mixed-race parents of a non-binary child who suffered self-harm.

Story continues

The docu, which opens virtually today, features internationally renowned religious leaders including Bishop Gene Robinson, Pastor Dr. Delman Coates, Reverend Dr. Jacqui Lewis and Reverend Cynthia Alice Anderson as well as Sarah McBride, the 2020 Delaware Senate candidate who, in 2016 was the first openly transgender person to address the Democratic National Convention.

Watch the trailer below.

Game of Thrones alum Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is trading the fantasy of Westeros dragons for mystery in the dramatic thriller Exit Plan directed by Jonas Alexander Arnby who reteams with screenwriter Rasmus Birch, who both worked on When Animals Dream. The pic debuts on VOD today and available theaters.

In Exit Plan, Coster-Waldau plays Max, an insurance claims investigator who follows the clues of a mysterious death to the remote Hotel Aurora, a unique and secretive facility that specializes in assisted suicide. His investigation uncovers disturbing revelations that force Max to question the very nature of life and death, and the realization that he may not be able to escape. The film also stars Tuva Novotny, Kate Ashfield, Robert Aramayo, Sonja Richter, Kaya Wilkins, Sobjørg Højfeldt, Lorraine Hilton, Slimane Daz, Jan Bijvoet and Johanna Wokalek.

Actors Bella Thorne and Jake Manley channel their inner Bonnie and Clyde in Infamous. Written and directed by Joshua Caldwell, the action thriller, which also stars Amber Riley, features Thorne as Arielle, a dreamer who is longing for popularity while Manley plays ex-convict Dean who works for his abusive father. The two meet and have an instant connection but after the accidental death of Dean’s father, they go on the run. While on their fugitive adventure, they rob gas stations and small shops and because they live in an age of “it didn’t happen unless it’s on social media”, Arielle livestreams their robberies which leads to a not-so-happy ending.

Also premiering today on VOD and digital, the Julien Seri-directed Darkness Falls stars Shawn Ashmore as Detective Jeff Anderson whose wife committed suicide — or so it seems. He is convinced it is a murder and becomes obsessed with the investigation and finds out that his wife was the victim of a team of father-and-son serial killers. As a result, he breaks the rules to stop them.

Hitting VOD June 16 is The Short History of the Long Road directed and written by Ani Simon-Kennedy and starring Sabrina Carpenter as Nola who, as the title of the movie suggests, lives her life on the open road. Her father (Steven Ogg) is an anchor her life as they travel across the country in an RV. In a turn of events, Nola ends up on the road alone and sets out to meet her estranged mother. After her RV breaks down, she bonds an auto body shop owner (Danny Trejo).

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.