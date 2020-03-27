The small buy to make your day: Scrabble, the board game that never gets boring

No games night is complete without Scrabble. (Yahoo)

Everyone across the globe is feeling unsettled to say the least, so it is important we do all we can to boost morale and preoccupy ourselves in the difficult time.

But just because we are all self isolating it doesn’t mean weekly games night has to be cancelled.

Gamers can recruit the family members they live with, or play virtually through apps such as FaceTime or Houseparty, to enjoy some evening entertainment.

There is a whole host of boardgames to play, but there is one game every household turns to - Scrabble.

Scrabble is a classic board game everyone enjoys playing, whether it is adults, teens or children from the age of 10 years old and up.

Not only does it guarantee lots of laughs, but it also helps educate players by expanding their vocabulary.

One game can be played with two to four people, and all you have to do is create the highest scoring word from the seven letter tiles.

The game has received glowing reviews from customers, with one hailing it an “excellent” game.

One wrote: “I bought this for Nan as a replacement. Good fun for families and the memory.”

Another shopper shared: “Really nice board game to make your brains work! Love to spend weekends playing it with my friends.”

A third added: “Love this game.”

Scrabble Original Board Game is super affordable as it retails for £20, although there are also other versions such as a Junior Scrabble, a Simpsons and Harry Potter special for avid fans.