Scouts assess Miami Heat’s young player additions who are competing in training camp

Barry Jackson
·5 min read
Alie Skowronski/askowronski@miamiherald.com

Some feedback from two NBA scouts, who requested anonymity because they’re not authorized to speak publicly, on the Heat’s young players who are participating in the team’s ongoing training camp in the Bahamas:

Scout 2 on first-round pick Nikola Jovic, who missed most of the Las Vegas summer league with a quad injury: “He’s a high-IQ player. That was clear to us in interviews and watching him. Very young. He’s a shooter, but he didn’t shoot especially well when he played in summer league, aside from the one game.

“He has defensive deficiencies he knows he has to fix. He’s not overly strong, not laterally quick. He’s not quick-footed. But in terms of knowing how to play, passing, repositioning himself for open shots, he can do that.

“Very good passer. When he develops and gets used to NBA close-outs, he will be good offensively because he’s big. He’s more catch-and-shoot right now than breaking people down. But he will develop some other pluses in his game.”

That scout said even in the predraft process, when his team spoke with Jokic, it was “apparent” that Jokic “loves Miami.”

Scout 1 on guard Marcus Garrett, who got Miami’s other two-way deal: “His on-the-ball defense was some of the best I saw in summer league. The one thing that stood out is every time he took the ball up, the player he was defending passed it to the other guard. Bringing the ball up against him is a chore. He does not allow you to initiate offense.

“He’s a ballhawk. He can switch onto larger players. But he has got to improve as a shooter, no question.”

Scout 2 on Garrett: “He’s an NBA defender, but I’m not sure what he can do on offense. Is he even a 15th guy? Debatable.”

Scout 1 on Fresno State rookie center Orlando Robinson, who signed an Exhibit 10 deal, which comes with a training camp invitation: “He was a high-level scorer in college, got double-teamed a lot there. He’s got some offensive skill, can rebound at a high level. Maybe he could become a Bobby Portis type. He’s got a chance.”

Robinson, 6-11, shot 35.2 percent on threes (37 for 105) in his final season at Fresno State. He’s likely headed to the Heat’s G League team in South Dakota.

Scout 2 on Robinson: “He’s skilled. I heard other people [scouts] were talking him up. But he’s not very athletic, and that’s a big negative to me. He’s a third-string center at best. Is he better than [Omer] Yurtseven? I doubt it.”

Scout 1 on San Francisco guard Jamaree Bouyea, who signed an Exhibit 10 deal and is likely headed to the Heat’s G League team in South Dakota:

“He’s a high-level scorer [averaged 17.3 last season in college] but he’s also a real methodical, crafty scorer who can play 1 [point guard] or 2 [shooting guard]. He’s primarily a 2 but an undersized 2 that has to learn how to play the one.

“He has very good change of speed. He’s not overly quick but changes speed effectively. One minute he’s going slowly and then you see a quick burst. He reads defenses well.”

Scout 2 on Haywood Highsmith, who was the Heat’s 15th player to close last season and played well in summer league: “He can make a three, has got a good body, can defend some. To me, he’s just a guy who would be at the end of your roster or playing in Europe.”

Highsmith has a chance to earn minutes at power forward.

Here’s what a scout said on Darius Days, who got a two-way deal. With their two-way deals, Days and Garrett can eahc appear in 50 NBA games this season.

HASLEM WEIGHS IN

On Duncan Robinson’s podcast earlier this offseason, Udonis Haslem explained why he would prefer to serve a mentorship and pseudo-coach role as a player than as a coach:

“I’ve been brainwashed,” Haslem said. “I don’t feel comfortable barking orders. I feel more comfortable getting in the trenches.

“I’ve got to sleep at night. That’s why I don’t want to coach. I don’t ever want to have to play the political game. I don’t want to be guy who doesn’t play who deserved to play because I drafted another guy. The [expletive] I drafted is too cool for school, and I got a guy who’s undrafted who deserves to play but I’ve got to be patient with this [expletive first-round pick]. Get the hell out of here!”

Haslem noted that Heat coach Erik Spoelstra seems immune to that and plays the player who deserves to play. But Haslem isn’t sure he could handle being pressured to play a first-round pick over a more deserving second-round pick or undrafted player and cannot be sure a front office of another team wouldn’t pressure him to do so.

“You guys trust me,” Haslem told Robinson. “I can’t let you guys down. That means a lot to me. Every night I’m thinking about the what the [expletive] I’m going to Say [to teammates]. I take that responsibility personally. I lose sleep over that. If I don’t feel like I’ve got the most out of a certain guy, that bothers me.”

During that podcast, Haslem indicated that he and Butler quickly resolved the issue that led to a verbal confrontation during the March Golden State game.

“Me and Jimmy speak the same language,” Haslem said. “Me and Jimmy play one-on-one before every home game. Two brothers that love each other trying to get to a solution of whatever’s going on.”

Latest Stories

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after walk-off win vs. Yankees: 'This is my house'

    Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. let everyone know how he felt after he walked-off the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on Monday.

  • Treaty 6 First Nations woman 1st to join NHL's Winnipeg Jets as collegiate scout

    The Winnipeg Jets have hired its first First Nations woman from Treaty 6 territory in Saskatchewan. Sydney Daniels, 27, is joining the National Hockey League team as a college scout, but the woman from the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation has already enjoyed a long hockey career. Daniels grew up in the United States for most of her life and attended Harvard University, where she was captain of the Harvard Crimson hockey team. When her playing career in the National Collegiate Athletic Associati

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Jennifer Jones, Reid Carruthers take PointsBet curling titles

    FREDERICTON — Jennifer Jones and Reid Carruthers were the winners of the inaugural PointsBet Invitational on Sunday with their Manitoban curling teams each pocketing $50,000 in prize money. Jones defeated Casey Scheidegger's team, with Kristie Moore filling in at skip for the absent Scheidegger, in the women's final 7-4. Carruthers doubled Matt Dunstone 8-4 in the men's championship game at Willie O’Ree Place in Fredericton. Both teams won four straight games to collect winners' cheques. Jones,

  • Defenceman Brady Keeper vows to be 'better than ever' in return to Canucks' camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa

  • Thitikul beats Kang in playoff, LPGA rookie wins 2nd event

    ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017. Thitikul and the 29-year-old Kang finished the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club tied at 17-under. A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang was making her third tour start since June

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • WWE star Kevin Owens dons Canucks jersey, inspires 'Bruce, there it is!' chants

    WWE star Kevin Owens brought the Vancouver crowd to its feet when he entered the ring wearing a Canucks jersey, courtesy of big fan Bruce Boudreau.

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso