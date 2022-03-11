Scouting Combine recap, plus reactions to Carson Wentz and Khalil Mack trades

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Liz Loza and Matt Harmon are joined by Yahoo Sports’ NFL draft analyst Eric Edholm for a recap of who stood out at the NFL Scouting Combine and which prospects fantasy managers should be keeping their eye on.

The gang also looks into what the Commanders, Colts, Seahawks and Chargers might be looking for in the draft after making some big impact trades this week.

