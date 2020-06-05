Scout troops pair up with care homes across UK

Scout troops are being paired with hundreds of care homes across the UK as the 112-year-old movement attempts to shape a new role in post-pandemic Britain by focusing on intergenerational solidarity with the most vulnerable.

Cubs and scouts have continued meeting online during the coronavirus crisis – wearing toggles and scarves, and reciting their “do my best” promises over video link. And they have decided to direct their community work towards helping the hard-hit care sector.

Units are being linked with local care homes in an effort to create an intergenerational bridge to isolated residents. Loneliness and mental health problems brought on by a lack of visits is increasingly being recognised as contributory factor to the Covid-19 crisis in care homes, many of which have suffered outbreaks of the virus.

Scouts themselves decided to target residential care, switching from an earlier priority of child mental health. It is a sign of rising public concern about the predicament of hundreds of thousands of people in UK care facilities where about 15,000 residents have died from Covid-19.

“Maybe at the moment everyone is thinking about not seeing their grans and grandads so maybe people are more aware,” said Terry O’Neill, the Scouts’ district commissioner for Rosyth, Fife, who has facilitated contacts with care home residents in Billingry, Cowdenbeath and Dalgety Bay over the last fortnight. They have been sending cards to residents containing a tea bag with the idea they can have a cup of tea and read, or be read to, the scout’s message.

Six out of 10 care homes have had coronavirus outbreaks in Scotland and by the end of May more people there had died in care homes from Covid-19 than in hospital – 1,818 v 1,815. By contrast, in 2018, half as many people died in care homes than hospitals in Scotland.

“Pictures and letters have been cheering up my Nanny and Grandad while I can’t see them to give them a hug,” said James Thorp, a six-year-old beaver scout in Enfield, north London. “I wanted to start doing the same for other people.”

Nadra Ahmed, the executive chair of the National Care Association, which represents facilities taking part, said: “Little acts of kindness can make a huge difference to the generation who have served their country enabling our youth to live a life based on freedom. Intergenerational support brings mutual advantages and we hope this is the start of a long-standing alliance.”

Scout meetings were cancelled with the lockdown but leaders have been continuing weekly sessions via video link. Zoom, the company which offers one of the most well-used platforms, has now donated free access to the movement amid uncertainty about when in-person meetings can resume.

(February 25, 2020)





Public Health England issues guidance stating that it was “very unlikely” care homes would become infected. The guidance was not withdrawn until 12 March.





(March 31, 2020)





Despite a lack of official statistics about fatalities, care homes warn that they are at “breaking point” and MHA, the country’s biggest charitable provider, says it has suspected cases in more than half of its facilities.





(April 2, 2020)





The Department of Health and Social are guidelines on discharging hospital patients into care homes states: “Negative tests are not required prior to transfers/admissions into the care home.”





(April 14, 2020)





Chief medical adviser Chris Whitty says that more than one in ten care homes (13.5%) now has at least one case of Covid-19. Whitty says: “Care homes are one of the areas where there are large numbers of vulnerable people and that is an area of risk and therefore we would very much like to have much more extensive testing.”





(April 15, 2020)





Testing is expanded into care homes but only for people with symptoms.





(April 21, 2020)





Five of the largest care home providers say they have now recorded a total of at least 1,052 deaths





(April 28, 2020)





Care home deaths are included alongside deaths in hospitals after a sharp rise of more than 4,300 deaths over a fortnight in England and Wales. Testing is extended to staff and residents without symptoms.





(May 3, 2020)





Launch of a national delivery system for personal protective equipment to care homes is hit by a delay of up to three weeks







(May 13, 2020)





Academics report that more than 22,000 care home residents in England and Wales may have died as a direct or indirect result of Covid-19 – more than double the number stated in official figures.





The virtual alternative has already had some benefits, with scouts in Australia and Denmark joining sessions run by Lynn Millar, leader of East Sheen scouts in south-west London.

Her troop has been completing their navigator badges, playing map sign bingo and coming fully dressed and equipped for a hike so show they can be prepared.

Attendance has been running at about 75%, with meetings run at the same time as physical meetings. Scouts are asked to wear their uniform shirts and scarves, but Millar said she was sure not to run meetings too strictly so the scouts would have time to catch up with each other.

“I think a lot of the young people are struggling far more than people realise,” said Millar. “They are missing their friends. But I think people are keeping quiet about it.”