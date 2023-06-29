SCOTUS rules on UNC affirmative action case + Charlotte’s food desert problem

Hey, everyone! Drew here. It’s Friday Jr.!

Here’s your news.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against UNC-Chapel Hill’s race-conscious undergraduate admissions policy, saying the university’s consideration of race in admissions is a violation of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled against UNC-Chapel Hill’s race-conscious undergraduate admissions policy today.

Justices said the university’s consideration of race in admissions is a violation of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Korie Dean has more on the ruling. You can also read reactions from politicians, officials and others.

D’Asia Feaster sits outside her home in the West Boulevard Corridor, the neighborhood she grew up in, which offers limited access to fresh and healthy food options. Feaster, along with others, are helping drive change through initiatives such as Three Sisters Market, a community-owned food cooperative.

The lack of traditional grocery stores is an ongoing problem on the west side of Charlotte and some parts in the east.

What’s more, the disparities disproportionately affect people of color. It’s been so challenging to entice a supermarket chain to open in west Charlotte that Mecklenburg County gave up on that goal.

Catherine Muccigrosso and Gavin Off report on the food deserts in Charlotte.

A man reported hateful graffiti on Gateway Commons’ windows early Saturday, June 17, 2023, according to a Davidson Police Department report.

Police are investigating racist graffiti and slurs sprayed across a Davidson building during the town’s Juneteenth events.

They’re also asking for the public’s help with finding a vandal responsible for the acts.

“The racial epithets are divisive, hurtful, and particularly impact the Black community raising a strong emotional response,” Davidson communications director Jessica Eggimann said in a news release yesterday.

Julia Coin shares the latest on the situation.

Melinda Chavez, 9, and Kendra Colorado, 6, splash in the water to beat the summer heat at the Forest Hills Sprayground in Durham, N.C. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

Extreme temperatures are in the mix this weekend in Charlotte, so please take extra care and caution if you’re going to be out and about.

In Mecklenburg County, there are services available to help people beat the heat without breaking the bank.

Mary Ramsey runs through your options to help you stay cool.

5. Some more stories to read

---

