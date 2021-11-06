Scotts Miracle-Gro's (NYSE:SMG) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 10th of December to US$0.66. The announced payment will take the dividend yield to 1.6%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Scotts Miracle-Gro's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. However, prior to this announcement, Scotts Miracle-Gro was quite comfortably covering its dividend with earnings and it was paying more than 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 89% shows that most of the cash is going back to the shareholders, which could constrain growth prospects going forward.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 6.9%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 31%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$1.00 to US$2.64. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 10% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Scotts Miracle-Gro has grown earnings per share at 18% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Scotts Miracle-Gro's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Our Thoughts On Scotts Miracle-Gro's Dividend

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. The payments look okay by most measures, the lack of cash flow could definitely cause problems for them in the future. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Scotts Miracle-Gro that investors need to be conscious of moving forward.

