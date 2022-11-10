Scotts Miracle-Gro's (NYSE:SMG) Dividend Will Be $0.66

The board of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 9th of December, with investors receiving $0.66 per share. The dividend yield will be 4.9% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Scotts Miracle-Gro's stock price has reduced by 35% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

Scotts Miracle-Gro's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Despite not generating a profit, Scotts Miracle-Gro is still paying a dividend. It is also not generating any free cash flow, we definitely have concerns when it comes to the sustainability of the dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 17%, so there isn't too much pressure on the dividend.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $1.20 total annually to $2.64. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.2% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. In the last five years, Scotts Miracle-Gro's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 2.5% per annum. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Scotts Miracle-Gro that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Scotts Miracle-Gro not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

