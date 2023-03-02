Scottish Tory Leader Has Sweary Reaction To Another Protest In Parliament

Scottish Conservative party leader Douglas Ross during first minster's questions in the main chamber of the Scottish parliament in Edinburgh.
The Scottish Conservative party leader has applogised after he was heard swearing at Holyrood after another disruption from protesters.

Douglas Ross was debating the deposit return scheme during a session of first minister’s questions in the Scottish parliament, which was interrupted by an environmental protest.

As business in Holyrood’s chamber was suspended, Ross was heard exclaiming “fuck’s sake”.

It was later recorded in the official records of proceedings.

Interruptions by climate change protestors during FMQs have happened repeatedly this year.

When the cameras resumed filming, Ross said people watching the debate were getting “pretty fed up by that childish behaviour”.

He added: “I have to say it is becoming very tiresome these constant interruptions in first minister’s questions.”

Ross later apologised for his “industrial language”.

He said: “It’s been brought to my attention that I perhaps used industrial language in response to the protesters who interrupted the session earlier.

“And to you and the chamber and everyone listening, including my mother probably, I apologise for that.”

