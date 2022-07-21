Scottish Tories fear Liz Truss becoming PM would be ‘out of the frying pan, into the fire’

Simon Johnson
·3 min read
Scottish Tories expressed concern that Liz Truss lacked the experience to lead the party to electoral success - Carl Court/Getty Images
Scottish Tories expressed concern that Liz Truss lacked the experience to lead the party to electoral success - Carl Court/Getty Images

Senior Scottish Tories have voiced concern that the party will be “out of the frying pan and into the fire” if Liz Truss replaces Boris Johnson as prime minister.

Party insiders said Ms Truss, the Foreign Secretary, appeared to be trying to model her image on Margaret Thatcher – a claim she has denied – and warned this would not go over well with the Scottish electorate.

They also expressed concern that Ms Truss lacked the charisma, “breadth of experience” or personal appeal to lead the party to electoral success.

Other senior Scottish Tories told The Telegraph that they had concerns about the party’s fortunes if she becomes prime minister, but one concluded: “Anyone is better than Boris.”

Despite part of Ms Truss’s upbringing having been in Paisley, some expressed concern about her appeal in Scotland, saying that if she succeeded Mr Johnson it would be “out of the frying pan and into the fire”.

The vast majority of the 31 Scottish Tory MSPs at Holyrood are expected to back Rishi Sunak for the leadership, although some, including Oliver Mundell, were said to be considering supporting Ms Truss.

Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, will not make his preference public because he will have to work with the winner.

However, Ruth Davidson, one of his predecessors, wrote in The Telegraph that she would back Mr Sunak. The former chancellor and Ms Truss will go head to head at a hustings in Perth on Aug 16.

Senior Tory figures are also speculating on who the new prime minister will appoint as Scottish Secretary, with a Truss victory seen as being helpful to Alister Jack remaining in the role.

David Mundell is being tipped to return to the post after he was sacked by Mr Johnson. The Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale MP has refused to state publicly who he is backing.

The discussions in senior Scottish Tory ranks about who should replace Mr Johnson emerged as the Supreme Court confirmed that a hearing on whether Nicola Sturgeon can hold her own independence referendum will be held on Oct 10 and 11.

The Telegraph disclosed that the showdown was scheduled for the day after the First Minister delivers her keynote speech to the SNP conference in Aberdeen, likely to focus on her demand for another separation vote.

UK Government sources have said they are “very confident” of victory because constitutional affairs are reserved to Westminster. Both Mr Sunak and Ms Truss have made clear that they would not transfer the powers to stage a referendum to Holyrood.

Angus Robertson, the SNP Constitution Secretary, welcomed the Supreme Court setting a date. Dorothy Bain, the Lord Advocate, had requested a ruling on whether holding a vote was within the Scottish government’s powers.

The SNP seized on comments by Ms Truss in which she argued that the economic policies of Tory and Labour governments over the past 20 years have “choked off” growth.

Alison Thewliss, the party’s Treasury spokesman, said: “Liz Truss is unwittingly making the case for Scottish independence. But she can’t pass the buck when she’s been at the heart of the UK government backing the very Tory policies that have hammered the economy, including a disastrous hard Brexit and a decade of austerity cuts.”

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

