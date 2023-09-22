Scottish teen footballer critically injured in US car crash

A teenage Scottish footballer has been critically injured after being hit by a car while studying in the USA.

Ethan Walker, 17, was hurt while walking back to his dorm at Genesee Community College in Rochester, New York on 12 September.

The former Huntly FC player, from Ellon in Aberdeenshire, suffered multiple broken bones and bleeding in the brain.

He is being treated in hospital where his family are trying to raise $50,000 towards the cost of his treatment.

College friend Benjamin Bacon, who set up the fundraising appeal, said he was with two teammates when the incident happened.

He said: "Ethan ended up having to be airlifted to the hospital and put into ICU where they fought to keep him alive.

"The medical staff said he was suffering from a shattered right scapula, dislocated right knee, tearing of all the ligaments in his right knee, multiple fractures in the right side of his face, skull fractures as well as swelling and bleeding in the brain."

'Incredible young man'

He added: "You can only imagine the expenses being incurred by his family.

"As an international student and athlete you do get health insurance but only up to a certain amount and it's the bare minimum they get just so they can play in their desired sport.

Ethan was described as an "incredible young man" by his former club Huntly FC.

"He embarked on a journey from Scotland to America, driven by his passion for football and education," the club said.

"Ethan's devoted mother rushed from Scotland to be by his side, facing unimaginable emotional turmoil as her son fought for his life miles away from home."

Club chairman Gordon Carter said Ethan had joined the club at the age of 14.

He told BBC Radio Scotland: "We are all devastated, it's a tragic accident."

There will be additional fundraising at the next home game.