Scottish Premiership: Matty Kennedy reunited with Derek McInnes as Kilmarnock complete signing

Kilmarnock have completed a triple signing by bringing Matty Kennedy back to Rugby Park.

The Ayrshire club earlier signed Kyle Magennis from Hibernian and brought in Bournemouth goalkeeper Will Dennis on a season-long loan.

Kennedy began his career with Killie before making a move to Everton as a teenager in 2012.

The 28-year-old joins from Aberdeen on a three-year deal and is reunited with former Dons boss Derek McInnes.

He told the club's website: "This is my team. I love the club and it's somewhere that always felt like home, so I'm delighted to be back here. I always wanted to come back at some point."

Magennis joined on a two-year deal after being allowed to leave Hibernian. The 24-year-old midfielder made 49 appearances during a near three-year spell at Easter Road which was badly affected by injuries.

"The gaffer has always been interested in me and he's someone I wanted to work with, so over the past few weeks the move has fallen into place," Magennis told his new club's website.

"It's a fresh start for me. I've had a tough few seasons with injuries, but I'm feeling good and ready to go. I know that if I'm playing, I'll be a big asset to the club."

Dennis is a 22-year-old who has made one first-team appearance for the Cherries, in a 4-1 FA Cup win over Oldham in 2021, and has had loan spells at Guernsey, Weymouth, Wealdstone and Slough Town.

