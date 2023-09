Scottish Premiership ins & outs: Who has moved in summer 2023?

In: Pape Habib Gueye, forward (Kortrijk, undisclosed); Richard Jensen, defender (Gornik Zabrz, undisclosed); Slobodan Rubezic, defender (Novi Pazar, undisclosed); Ester Sokler, forward (Radomlje, undisclosed); James McGarry, defender (Central Coast Mariners, undisclosed); Leighton Clarkson, midfielder (Liverpool, loan to permanent, undisclosed); Graeme Shinnie, midfielder (Wigan Athletic, loan to permanent, undisclosed); Nicky Devlin, defender (Livingston); Jamie McGrath, midfielder (Wigan Athletic); Ross Doohan, goalkeeper (Forest Green Rovers).

Loan in: Or Dadia, defender (Hapoel Beer Sheva); Rhys Williams, defender (Liverpool).

Out: Ylber Ramadani, midfielder (Lecce, undisclosed); Marley Watkins, forward (Kilmarnock); Matty Kennedy, midfielder (Kilmarnock); Lewis Pirie, forward (Leeds United, undisclosed); Mason Hancock, defender (Airdrieonians); Callum Roberts, midfielder (Scunthorpe United, undisclosed); Connor McLennan, forward (Salford City); Dean Campbell, midfielder (Barrow); Blessing Oluyemi, goalkeeper (Peterhead); Arran Smith, midfielder (Peterhead); Joe Lewis, goalkeeper; Timi Fatona, defender.

Loan ended: Liam Scales, defender (Celtic); Jay Gorter, goalkeeper (Ajax); Mattie Pollock, defender (Watford); Hayden Coulsen, defender (Middlesbrough); Dilan Markanday, midfielder (Blackburn Rovers); Patrik Myslovic, midfielder (Zilina).

Loan out: Jayden Richardson, defender (Stockport County); Kieran Ngwenya, defender (Partick Thistle); Evan Towler, defender (Montrose); Aaron Reid, forward (Peterhead); Blair McKenzie, defender (Elgin City); Liam Harvey, forward (Elgin City); Finlay Murray, defender (Turriff United).

In: Brendan Rodgers, manager; Luis Palma, midfielder (Aris, undisclosed); Maik Nawrocki, defender (Legia Warsaw, undisclosed); Yang Hyun-jun, forward (Gangwon, undisclosed); Gustaf Lagerbielke, defender (Elfsborg, undisclosed); Mario Tilio, forward (Melbourne City, undisclosed); Odin Thiago Holm, midfielder (Valerenga, undisclosed); Kwon Hyeok-kyu, midfielder (Busan I-Park, undisclosed); Tomoki Iwata, midfielder (Yokohama F Marinos, loan to permanent, undisclosed)

Loan in: Nat Phillips, defender (Liverpool).

Out: Ange Postecoglou, manager (Tottenham Hotspur); Jota, midfielder (Al-Ittihad, undisclosed); Carl Starfelt, defender (Celta Vigo, undisclosed); Ismaila Soro, midfielder (Beitar Jerusalem); Vasilis Barkas, goalkeeper (Utrecht); Aaron Mooy, midfielder (retired); Tsoanelo Letsosa, midfielder (Lommel); Conor Hazard, goalkeeper (Plymouth Argyle, undisclosed); Osaze Urhoghide, defender (Amiens); Adam Brooks, midfielder (Inverness Caledonian Thistle); Dylan Corr, defender (Raith Rovers); Ewan Otoo, defender (Dunfermline Athletic, loan to permanent); Caleb Goldie, defender (Peterhead).

Loan out: Matthew Anderson, defender (Admira Wacker); Tobi Oluwayemi, goalkeeper (Admira Wacker); Adam Montgomery, defender (Fleetwood Town); Bosun Lawal, defender (Fleetwood Town); Liam Shaw, midfielder (Wigan Athletic); Ben Summers, midfielder (Dunfermline Athletic).

In: Tony Docherty, manager (Kilmarnock); Trevor Carson, goalkeeper (St Mirren, undisclosed); Joe Shaughnessy, defender (St Mirren); Antonio Portales, defender (Atlante); Diego Pineda, forward (Correcaminos UAT); Mo Sylla, midfielder (Hartlepool United, undisclosed); Scott Tiffoney, midfielder (Partick Thistle); Charlie Reilly, midfielder (Albion Rovers).

Loan in: Ricki Lamie, defender (Motherwell); Malachi Boateng, midfielder (Crystal Palace); Owen Beck, defender (Liverpool); Marcel Lewis, midfielder (Burnley); Aaron Donnelly, defender (Nottingham Forest); Ryan Howley, midfielder (Coventry City); Amadou Bakayoko, forward (Forest Green Rovers); Zach Robinson, forward (Wimbledon).

Out: Gary Bowyer, manager; Paul McMullan, forward (Derry City); Pierre Reedy, midfielder (Charleston Battery); Ryan Sweeney, defender (Burton Albion); Ian Lawlor, goalkeeper (Doncaster Rovers); Sam Fisher, defender (Dunfermline Athletic); Paul McGowan, midfielder (Cove Rangers); Luke Strachan, defender (Cove Rangers); Alex Jakubiak, forward; Cillian Sheridan, forward; Jordan Marshall, defender.

Loan ended: Jon McCracken, goalkeeper (Norwich City); Barry Maguire, midfielder (Motherwell); Ben Williamson, midfielder (Rangers); Lorent Tolaj, forward (Brighton & Hove Albion); Kwame Thomas, forward (Sutton United); Luke Hannant, midfielder (Colchester United); Ryan Clampin, defender (Colchester United).

Loan out: Max Anderson, midfielder (Inverness Caledonian Thistle); Shaun Byrne, midfielder (Raith Rovers); Harry Sharp, goalkeeper (Dunfermline Athletic); Jack Wilkie, defender (Edinburgh City); Euan Mutale, forward (Forfar Athletic); Marley Sweenie-Rowe, defender (Stenhousemuir).

In: Kyosuke Tagawa, forward (Tokyo, undisclosed); Calem Nieuwenhof, midfielder (Western Sydney Wanderers, undisclosed); Frankie Kent, defender (Peterborough United, undisclosed); Michael McGovern, goalkeeper (Norwich City).

Loan in: Kenneth Vargas, forward (Herediano); Alex Lowry, midfielder (Rangers); Odel Offiah, defender (Brighton & Hove Albion).

Out: Josh Ginnelly, forward (Swansea City); Orestis Kiomourtzoglou, midfielder (Greuther Furth, undisclosed); Scott McGill, midfielder (Raith Rovers, loan to permanent); Euan Henderson, forward (Hamilton Academical, undisclosed); Arron Darge, defender (Cove Rangers); Cammy Logan, defender (Queen of the South, loan to permanent); Zach Paris, goalkeeper (Forfar Athletic); Robert Snodgrass, midfielder; Michael Smith, defender; Gary Mackay-Steven, midfielder; Ross Stewart, goalkeeper.

Loan ended: Garang Kuol, forward (Newcastle United); James Hill, defender (Bournemouth).

Loan out: Lewis Neilson, defender (Partick Thistle); Connor Smith, midfielder (Scunthorpe United).

In: Dylan Vente, forward (Roda, undisclosed); Riley Harbottle, defender (Nottingham Forest); Dylan Levitt, midfielder (Dundee United, undisclosed); Adam Le Fondre, forward (Sydney); Jordan Obita, defender (Wycombe Wanderers); Jojo Wollacott, goalkeeper (Charlton Athletic, undisclosed); Maksymilian Boruc, goalkeeper (Slask Wroclaw, undisclosed); Elie Youan, forward (St Gallen, loan to permanent, undisclosed).

Loan in: Will Fish, defender (Manchester United).

Out: Marijan Cabraja, defender (Rijeka, undisclosed); Kevin Nisbet, forward (Millwall, undisclosed); Kyle Magennis, midfielder (Kilmarnock); Runar Hauge, forward (Jerv); Michael Devlin, defender (Livingston); Ethan Laidlaw, forward (Brentford, undisclosed); Aiden McGeady, midfielder (Ayr United); Kevin Dabrowski, goalkeeper (Raith Rovers); Josh McCulloch, defender (Clyde); Darren McGregor, defender (retired); Tom Carter, goalkeeper (Coalville Town).

Loan ended: Mykola Kuharevich, forward (Troyes); CJ Egan-Riley, defender (Burnley); Matthew Hope, forward (Middlesbrough).

Loan out: Ewan Henderson, midfielder (Oostende); Elias Melkersen, forward (Stromsgodset); Daniel Mackay, midfielder (Livingston); Nohan Kenneh, midfielder (Shrewsbury Town); Josh O'Connor, forward (Airdrieonians); Murray Aitken, midfielder (Airdrieonians); Dylan Tait, midfielder (Hamilton Academical); Murray Johnson, goalkeeper (Queen of the South); Kyle McClelland, defender (Queen of the South); Oscar Macintyre, defender (Queen of the South).

In: Marley Watkins, forward (Aberdeen); Matty Kennedy, midfielder (Aberdeen); Kyle Magennis, midfielder (Hibernian); Lewis Mayo, defender (Rangers, loan to permanent, undisclosed); Robbie Deas, defender (Inverness Caledonian Thistle); Kieran O'Hara, goalkeeper (Colchester United).

Loan in: Will Dennis, goalkeeper (Bournemouth); Corrie Ndaba, defender (Ipswich Town); Tom Davies, defender (Cardiff City); Stuart Findlay, defender (Oxford United).

Out: Blair Alston, midfielder (Partick Thistle); Scott Robinson, forward (Partick Thistle); Alan Power, midfielder (Greenock Morton); Calum Waters, defender (Greenock Morton, loan to permanent); Ash Taylor (Bradford City); Chris Stokes, defender (Morecambe); Lee Hodson, defender (Eastleigh); Cameron Mulvanny, forward (Clyde); Jon Craig, defender (Clyde, loan to permanent); Kirk McKnight, defender (Open Door Broomhill); Dylan McGowan, defender; Harvey Gilmour, midfielder; Sean Clark, defender; Kabir Chahal, midfielder; Joe Spencer, defender; Aiden Boon, forward.

Loan ended: Jordan Jones, midfielder (Wigan Athletic); Zach Hemming, goalkeeper (Middlesbrough); Luke Chambers, defender (Liverpool); Ben Chrisene, defender (Aston Villa); Christian Doidge, forward (Hibernian); Jeriel Dorsett, defender (Reading); Ryan Alebiousu, defender (Arsenal).

Loan out: Kerr McInroy, midfielder (Partick Thistle); Kian Leslie, midfielder (Clyde); Aiden Glavin, goalkeeper (Auchinleck Talbot).

In: Samson Lawal, midfielder (Pro Success, undisclosed); Aphelele Teto, forward (TS Galaxy, undisclosed); Michael Devlin, defender (Hibernian); Danny Lloyd, forward (Rochdale); Mo Sangare, midfielder (Accrington Stanley); Michael Nottingham, defender (Accrington Stanley); Miles Welch-Hayes, defender (Harrogate Town).

Loan in: Daniel Mackay, midfielder (Hibernian).

Out: Nicky Devlin, defender (Aberdeen); Stephane Omeonga, midfielder (Bnei Sakhnin); Jaze Kabia, midfielder (Cork City); Brian Schwake, goalkeeper (Castellon); Jack Hamilton, forward (Raith Rovers, nominal fee); Rocco Hickey-Fugaccia, forward (Queen's Park); Jackson Longridge, defender (Hamilton Academical); Esmael Goncalves, forward; Jack Fitzwater, defender.

Loan out: Morgan Boyes, defender (Inverness Caledonian Thistle).

In: Davor Zdravkovski, midfielder (AEL Limassol); Theo Bair, forward (St Johnstone); Pape Souare, defender (Morecambe); Conor Wilkinson, forward (Walsall); Jon Obika, forward (Morecambe, loan to permanent).

Loan in: Mika Bierith, forward (Arsenal); Oli Shaw, forward (Barnsley); Brodie Spencer, defender (Huddersfield Town); Georgie Gent, defender (Blackburn Rovers).

Out: Max Johnston, defender (Sturm Graz, £300,000); Kevin van Veen, forward (Groningen, undisclosed); Mikael Mandron, forward (St Mirren); Riku Danzaki, midfielder (Western United); Connor Shields, forward (Chennaiyin); Jack Aitchison, forward (Exeter City); David Devine, defender (Alloa Athletic); Daniel Hunter, midfielder (Open Door Broomhill); Jake Carroll, defender; Sean Goss, midfielder; Josh Morris, forward; Corey O'Donnell, forward; Kian Speirs, midfielder.

Loan ended: Stuart McKinstry, midfielder (Leeds United); James Furlong, defender (Brighton & Hove Albion); Ollie Crankshaw, midfielder (Stockport County).

Loan out: Ricki Lamie, defender (Dundee); Barry Maguire, midfielder (Kidderminster Harriers); Ross Tierney, midfielder (Walsall); Robbie Mahon, forward (Edinburgh City); Sam Campbell, defender (Annan Athletic); Adam MacDonald, midfielder (Cowdenbeath); Robbie Garcia, defender (Cowdenbeath).

In: Danilo, forward (Feyenoord, undisclosed); Jose Cifuentes, midfielder (Los Angeles, undisclosed); Sam Lammers, forward (Atalanta, undisclosed); Cyriel Dessers, forward (Cremonese, undisclosed); Jack Butland, goalkeeper (Crystal Palace); Dujon Sterling, defender (Chelsea); Kieran Dowell, midfielder (Norwich City); Leon Balogun, defender (Queens Park Rangers).

Loan in: Abdallah Sima, forward (Brighton & Hove Albion).

Out: Fashion Sakala, forward (Al-Fayha, undisclosed); Antonio Colak, forward (Parma, undisclosed); Glen Kamara, midfielder (Leeds United, undisclosed); Ryan Kent, midfielder (Fenerbahce); Scott Arfield, midfielder (Charlotte); Mateusz Zukowski, defender (Slask Wroclaw, undisclosed); Lewis Mayo, defender (Kilmarnock, loan to permanent, undisclosed); Tony Weston, forward (Derby County); Charlie Lindsay, midfielder (Derby County); Kane Ritchie-Hosler, midfielder (Dunfermline Athletic, loan to permanent, undisclosed); Sam Kane, goalkeeper (Queen's Park); Kevin Ciubotaru, defender (Hermannstadt); Kai Kennedy, forward (York City); Kelsey Ewen, defender (Edinburgh City); Allan McGregor, goalkeeper; Alfredo Morelos, forward; Filip Helander, defender; Nnamdi Ofoborh, midfielder; Alex Kpakpe, defender; Murray Miller, midfielder; Lewis MacKinnon, defender; Harley Ewen, defender.

Loan ended: Malik Tillman, midfielder (Bayern Munich).

Loan out: Ianis Hagi, midfielder (Alaves); Alex Lowry, midfielder (Heart of Midlothian); Ben Williamson, midfielder (Partick Thistle).

In: Josh Reid, defender (Coventry City, undisclosed); Jay Henderson, midfielder (St Mirren, undisclosed); Eamonn Brophy, forward (St Mirren, loan to permanent, undisclosed); James Brown, defender (Blackburn Rovers); Ryan Leak, defender (Salford City, undisclosed); Kyle Turner, midfielder (Partick Thistle); Scott Allardice, midfielder (Inverness Caledonian Thistle); Max Sheaf, midfielder (Redditch United, undisclosed).

Loan in: Will Nightingale, defender (Wimbledon).

Out: William Akio, forward (Cavalry, undisclosed); Alex Iacovitti, defender (Port Vale); Keith Watson, defender (Raith Rovers); David Cancola, midfielder; Dominic Samuel, forward.

Loan ended: Nohan Kenneh, midfielder (Hibernian); Gwion Edwards, midfielder (Wigan Athletic); Owura Edwards, midfielder (Bristol City): Josh Stones, forward (Wigan Athletic).

Loan out: Matty Wright, forward (Elgin City); Ryan MacLeman, midfielder (Elgin City); Connall Ewan, defender (Elgin City); Andrew MacLeod, midfielder (Nairn County); George Robesten, forward (Nairn County); Zach Macphee, defender (Clachnacuddin); Logan Ross, goalkeeper (Brora Rangers); Aidan Colligan, goalkeeper (Inverness Athletic).

In: Sam McClelland, defender (Chelsea); Oludare Olufunwa, defender (Liverpool); Sven Sprangler, midfielder (Vorwarts Steyr); Luke Jephcott, forward (Plymouth Argyle); Matt Smith, midfielder (MK Dons, undisclosed); Dimitar Mitov, goalkeeper (Cambridge United).

Loan in: Jay Turner-Cooke, midfielder (Newcastle United); Dara Costelloe, forward (Burnley); Luke Robinson, defender (Wigan Athletic); Dave Richards, goalkeeper (Crewe Alexandra).

Out: Theo Bair, forward (Motherwell); Jamie Murphy, forward (Ayr United); Michael O'Halloran, forward (Dunfermline Athletic); Charlie Gilmour, midfielder (Inverness Caledonian Thistle); Murray Davidson, midfielder (retired); Spencer Moreland, midfielder (Brechin City); David Wotherspoon, midfielder; Melker Hallberg, midfielder; Elliott Parish, goalkeeper; Eetu Vertainen, forward; Bobby Dailly, defender; William Sandford, midfielder.

Loan ended: Remi Matthews, goalkeeper (Crystal Palace); Connor McLennan, forward (Aberdeen); Adam Montgomery, defender (Celtic); Alex Mitchell, defender (Millwall); Zak Rudden, forward (Dundee).

Loan out: Alex Ferguson, midfielder (Queen of the South); Taylor Steven, forward (Alloa Athletic); Craig Hepburn, goalkeeper (Cowdenbeath); Bayley Klimionek, defender (Berwick Rangers); Jackson Mylchreest, forward (Tranent).

In: Conor McMenamin, midfielder (Glentoran, undisclosed); Mikael Mandron, forward (Motherwell); James Bolton, defender (Plymouth Argyle); Gallagher Lennon, defender (Partick Thistle).

Loan in: Stav Nahmani, forward (Maccabi Haifa); Zach Hemming, goalkeeper (Middlesbrough); Thierry Small, defender (Southampton).

Out: Trevor Carson, goalkeeper (Dundee, undisclosed); Curtis Main, forward (Bengaluru); Jay Henderson, midfielder (Ross County, undisclosed); Declan Gallagher, defender (Dundee United, undisclosed); Eamonn Brophy, forward (Ross County, loan to permanent, undisclosed); Joe Shaughnessy, defender (Dundee); Danny Finlayson, defender (Linfield, loan to permanent); Elliot Dunlop, midfielder (Airdrieonians); Dean McMaster, midfielder (Airdrieonians, loan to permanent); Richard Tait, defender (retired); Gavin Gallagher, midfielder (Airdrieonians).

Loan ended: Tony Watt, forward (Dundee United).

Loan out: Luke Kenny, defender (Cliftonville); Fraser Taylor, midfielder (Ballymena United); Kieran Offord, forward (Edinburgh City); Aiden Gilmartin, forward (East Kilbride).