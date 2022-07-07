Scottish Open: TV guide and channel information for 2022 tournament

Some of the best golf has to offer are teeing it up at the Renaissance Club (Getty Images)

The Scottish Open is underway with some of the best golf has to offer teeing it up at the Renaissance Club.

Matthew Fitzpatrick, who claimed his first major title at the US Open last month, joining Jack Nicklaus as the only male players to win the US Amateur and US Open on the same course in the process, leads a star-studded field this week.

The 27-year-old from Sheffield has not competed in a Tour event since, but admits he has already been brought back down to earth after shooting a 78 in the first round of the JP McManus Pro-Am on Monday.

He's joined by the likes of John Rahm, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth as golf's best tune up ahead of The Open at St Andrews next week.

Here's all you need to know:

What TV channel is it on?

The tournament will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf

Coverage begins at 8am on Thursday 7 July and Friday 8 July.

It will begin at 10.30am on Saturday 9 July and Sunday 10 July.

Is there a live stream?

Subscribers can stream the coverage via Sky Go.

Who is going to win?

John Rahm 12/1

Justin Thomas 14/1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 16/1

Cameron Smith 16/1

Jordan Spieth 16/1

Xander Schauffele 18/1

All odds via Paddy Power