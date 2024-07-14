Scottish Open redemption for Robert MacIntyre with heroic 18th-hole putt – and huge slice of luck

Robert MacIntyre roars with delight after sinking a 20-footer for victory - Getty Images/Luke Walker

It’s come home. For the first time this century, Scotland celebrated a Saltire winner of their national title when Bob MacIntyre produced a remarkable birdie on the last at the Renaissance Club to make up for his crushing disappointment of 2023.

This time around, the man from Oban essentially did to Adam Scott what Rory McIlroy did to MacIntyre 12 months earlier – although there was a massive slice of fortune involved.

Trailing by two with three to go, the left-handed 28-year-old took advantage of a ridiculous break on the 16th to eagle that par-five and draw level with the Australian pacesetter, after his practice swing revealed a sprinkler head within his stance.

And then, on the par-four 18th where he agonisingly watched McIlroy make a winning birdie the year before, MacIntyre rolled in a 20-footer to send the East Lothian links into euphoria.

MacIntyre holds aloft the the Genesis Scottish Open trophy - PA/Malcolm Mackenzie

If the Open champion’s celebration at Royal Troon next Sunday rivals this merry jig, then it will have to be produced by Michael Flatley.

“I think I lost my voice after the scream, I thought I’d left that putt short,” MacIntyre said, after a 67 for an 18-under total. “Next week is a new week but I tell you, I’m going to celebrate this with my family, friends and everyone here. I’m going to celebrate this one hard. We’ll pitch up to The Open when we pitch up to The Open.”

He should raise a glass to the heavens and to golf’s rulebook, that is for sure. Scott, the former world No 1 who has not won for more than four-and-a-half years, looked almost certain to end his drought when MacIntyre drove into heavy rough on the 16th.

Yet as he took his practice swing in the cabbage, MacIntyre noticed a sprinkler near his ball. The referee agreed that he could take relief and he took maximum advantage when hitting his approach from 247 yards to six feet. It was harsh on Scott, but MacIntyre was unapologetic.

“I got a bit of luck, but you need a bit of luck to win golf tournaments,” MacIntyre said after collecting the £1.25 million first prize. “I couldn’t believe it when I heard a sprinkler under my spikes – I was like ‘no way!’. It was covered and I got lucky, but it was meant to be. I’ve put a lot of work into this. I’ve changed a lot within the team and I’ve just worked hard. I wanted the Scottish Open.”

If MacIntyre does stop partying in time – and he is due in the media centre for a pre-Open interview here at Royal Troon on Monday afternoon – then he will be well-fancied at the season’s last major. Having broken his PGA Tour duck at the Canadian Open, this is his second win in as many months and is fully deserving of his new world No 16 ranking.

MacIntyre joked before the tournament that he would “never forgive Rory if I don’t win this tournament at some stage” and McIlroy will be thrilled for his friend. The world No 2 finished in a tie for fourth on 14-under after a 68, alongside Ludvig Aberg, the young Swede who held a two-shot overnight lead but who suffered a torrid day with a 73.