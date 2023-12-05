Scottish Labour leader attacks Margaret Thatcher’s political legacy after Keir Starmer's 'love-in'

Anas Sarwar has refused to say that Sir Keir had misjudged the impact his praise for Margaret Thatcher would have on the Scottish electorate - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

The Scottish Labour leader has launched an outspoken attack on Margaret Thatcher’s political legacy only days after Sir Keir Starmer praised her.

Anas Sarwar condemned the former prime minister as “a destructive force for our country”, arguing she had “decimated communities across Scotland and in many parts of the UK”.

But he refused to say that Sir Keir had misjudged the impact his praise would have on the Scottish electorate, arguing that people should read the UK Labour leader’s entire article for The Telegraph in which the comments appeared, rather than just the reaction.

Mr Sarwar instead cited a 2008 interview in which Alex Salmond had said Scots “didn’t mind” Thatcher’s economic policies “so much” but “we didn’t like the social side at all”.

Writing in The Telegraph, Sir Keir said Thatcher “sought to drag Britain out of its stupor by setting loose our natural entrepreneurialism”.

During her time as prime minister between 1979 and 1990, she presided over a privatisation agenda that saw the decline of industry in Scotland, including coal mining and steel working.

The intervention triggered fierce criticism from Humza Yousaf, the First Minister, and Stephen Flynn, the SNP’s Westminster leader.

Asked if Sir Keir’s intervention would alienate Scots, Mr Sarwar said: “By its very nature, we have to persuade people who have voted for other political parties to vote for your political party in any future election.

“But let me be really clear, Margaret Thatcher was a destructive force for our country. She decimated communities across Scotland and in many parts of the UK.”

Citing Mr Salmond’s 2008 comments, made when he was SNP leader and first minister, Mr Sarwar challenged Mr Yousaf and Mr Flynn if they had objected to them at the time.

But Mr Salmond said: “Anas sounds like a wee boy trying to pin the blame on someone else for Starmer’s blunder. What I actually said way back in 2008 is that Scots couldn’t stomach the social policies of Thatcherism more than the economic ones.

“I know this because I was fighting the poll tax when Anas was in short trousers. To equate that interview with this week’s Starmer-calculated Telegraph love-in with Thatcherite policies is both desperate and ridiculous.”