Scottish judge rules human sex is ‘not limited to biology’

Human sex is “not limited to biology” and can change under UK law, a Scottish judge has ruled in a major blow to feminist campaigners.

In a verdict that drastically raises the stakes ahead of a crunch vote at Holyrood on Nicola Sturgeon’s transgender reforms next week, Lady Haldane found holders of Gender Recognition Certificates (GRCs) become members of their “acquired” sex in the eyes of the law.

The move is significant as the SNP wants to allow Scottish residents, as well as anyone born or adopted in Scotland, to easily become able to acquire a GRC simply by signing a declaration.

The current need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria would be removed while 16 and 17-year-olds would also be able to apply without their parents' permission.

For Women Scotland, the feminist group that brought the judicial review, warned that the implications of the ruling were “terrifying” as it would mean any man could become legally female, without any need to provide evidence they were genuinely transgender.

Critics of the legislation, such as JK Rowling, have repeatedly warned that the proposed system would put women and girls at risk as it could be easily exploited by male sexual predators to demand access to female spaces.

The ruling related to whether trans women with GRCs should be counted as female in a 2018 law relating to gender quotas on public boards, but has far wider implications in a previously untested area of the law.

For Women Scotland claimed that under UK law, trans women and biological women were two distinct groups and accused the Scottish Government of “inventing” the concept of legal sex.

However, Lady Haldane sided with Scottish ministers, who argued that 2004 legislation that first allowed UK residents to obtain GRCs had been clear that they altered a person’s sex “for all purposes”.

In a judgment issued on Wednesday afternoon, the judge stated: “I conclude that in this context, which is the meaning of sex for the purposes of the 2010 [Equality] Act, “sex” is not limited to biological or birth sex, but includes those in possession of a GRC obtained in accordance with the 2004 Act stating their acquired gender, and thus their sex.”

She described the suggestion that the 2010 Equality Act, which treats trans people and women as two separate groups, had effectively annulled the earlier law as “flawed for a number of reasons.”

She added: “Thus whilst a person in possession of a GRC may share the protected characteristic of gender reassignment, their sex for the purposes of the 2010 Act is female, or male, according to the terms of their GRC.”

The ruling had been expected to be issued after Ms Sturgeon’s law had been voted upon at Holyrood. However, Lady Haldane issued an unusually swift ruling, in what may have been an attempt to provide legal clarity ahead of the vote.

While Scottish Government lawyers argued in the Court of Session for an expansive interpretation of the rights GRCs bestow on holders, SNP ministers in public have sought to downplay the significance of their new self-ID system.

‘Women and girls across Scotland should be terrified’

They have insisted it will not confer any “new rights” on trans people. However, the ruling makes clear that legal documents that carry significant legal weight will now become available to anyone willing to apply for one, rather than a tightly-defined group of people with medical diagnoses.

Marion Calder, a director with For Women Scotland, said: “This ruling utterly dismantles the dishonest suggestion from Nicola Sturgeon that her self-ID system would be only a minor bureaucratic tweak.

“While we are disappointed with the judgment, it shows that gender recognition certificates are significant legal documents which give those that hold them new legal rights, and allows men to become women in the eyes of the law.

“Women and girls across Scotland should be terrified at the prospect of a system that allows any man to become legally female on a whim.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are pleased to note the outcome of this challenge.”

For Women Scotland is entitled to appeal the ruling.