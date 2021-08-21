Scottish island needs a new headteacher for the most remote primary school in Britain

Photo credit: Lars Johansson / EyeEm/ Getty Images

Fair Isle Primary School are looking for a headteacher to join a 60-strong community with a "slower pace of life," on a remote island located between Orkney and Shetland, in Scotland. In a town where there are more puffins than people, there are only three students enrolled in the island school.

Fair Isle, which is owned by the National Trust for Scotland, is around 25 miles south of the Shetland mainland and 25 miles north of North Ronaldsay in Orkney. To get there from Shetland, you could either take a 25-minute flight or a two-and-a-half hour ferry trip.

Whoever lands the job will earn a salary of £56,787 a year for the permanent role, working 35 hours per week. On top of that, they will also get an annual payment of £2,265 under the Scotland’s Distant Islands Allowance, which is to encourage qualified people to relocate for work. Anyone who makes the trip to the job interview in this idyllic location will have their expenses covered.

The job advert says: "As well as the relevant qualifications and experience, qualities we are looking for are: a can-do attitude, vision, energy, initiative, good communication skills and self-discipline."

The island, which is three miles long by one and a half miles wide, is home to just 60 people. It's well known for its natural beauty, knitwear and seabirds, including around 10,000 puffins at the last count. A beautiful remote island, it's rich in wildlife, cultural heritage and community spirit.

Chair of the School Council, Susannah Parnaby, said: "Fair Isle has always been a connected isle and there are lots of opportunities for creative teaching – the children are always keen to get involved with our school garden, and to study the natural world and the island’s culture, with music, knitting and crofting important parts of this."

Shetland Islands Council’s quality improvement manager Robin Calder added: "With a permanent population of just 60, it’s a welcoming and close-knit community, and it offers a fantastic opportunity for any educationalist to develop both professionally and personally."

It sounds like a wonderful opportunity and a little adventure too. Good luck to all those thinking of applying!

