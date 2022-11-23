Scottish Independence referendum: The four possible outcomes as Scotland awaits ruling

The Supreme Court judgement will be published on Wednesday morning (Alamy/PA)

The Supreme Court will soon address whether the Scottish Parliament has the authority to pass legislation calling for a second independence vote, and the decision could go in four different directions.

The case was taken to court after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced plans to have a second vote on independence on October 19, 2023.

Today, on November 23 at 9.45 am, five judges who spent the previous month reviewing 8,000 pages of legal reasoning will announce their verdict.

Judgment will be handed down in the case UKSC 2022/0098 - Reference by the Lord Advocate - Scottish Independence Reference Bill - on Wednesday 23 November 2022, 9.45am https://t.co/CD8VJuOZTp pic.twitter.com/cUlS8Of07t — UK Supreme Court (@UKSupremeCourt) November 16, 2022

The topic looms over domestic discussion and is undoubtedly the largest political elephant, so here are the possible outcomes.

The beginning of a second referendum

If the Scottish government wins, activists believe another referendum campaign could be triggered.

As the majority of MSPs favour independence, it would enable Nicola Sturgeon to present the proposed referendum bill at the Scottish parliament, where it would be approved.

Then the First Minister could renew talks with the Prime Minister to seek the “gold standard” agreement.

Sturgeon has been fighting for another referendum since Scotland was “dragged” out of the EU despite voting to remain in 2016. She asserts that her party is mandated to put the independence debate to the people.

Westminster to decide the future of a second referendum

The second scenario would see the court taking Westminster’s side, giving them the power to approve or disapprove the reholding of another referendum.

Naturally, the First Minister would argue this is an attack on democracy, as she has made it clear that she will use the next general election on the single issue of whether Scotland should become independent.

The first vote took place in 2014, with 55 per cent of people disagreeing with Scotland’s independence. Successive prime ministers have said the 2014 vote was decisive, and that the SNP should instead focus on improving domestic challenges in education and the health service.

The court makes no decision

A third outcome is that the court determines it cannot rule on a referendum ordered by Holyrood, since the proposed legislation is still in draft form.

The court offers a view rather than a decision

The Supreme Court’s role is to look at the matter only from a legal perspective, they could argue.