Support for Scottish independence from the UK leaps to record high

The support for Scottish independence is at a record high due to how the country has responded to COVID-19, according to a new YouGov poll.

In total 53% of Scottish people said “Yes” when they were asked if they would vote to leave the union.

This was compared to 47% who voted “No”, which was the largest lead ever on a poll from YouGov on the issue.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been praised for her handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Scotland.

She has responsibility for health policy, and she has been more cautious than Prime Minister Boris Johnson in easing lockdown.

Scotland, which holds about 10% of the UK's population, has had no deaths from COVID-19 since mid-July.

The UK, which uses a broader methodology to count deaths that is being reviewed, as a whole has recorded 1,362 deaths in that time.

The results of the poll were driven by 30% of people who voted No in the 2014 referendum, and then Remain in 2016, changing their vote to Yes.

The support for Scottish independence has increased by 4% since January.

The poll also revealed Sturgeon still had huge support with 72% of Scots thinking she was doing a good job.

Even a majority of people who voted against independence in the last referendum thought she was doing well.

It is the latest poll to suggest rising support for Scottish independence and could strengthen calls for another vote on the matter, after Scots rejected it in a 2014 referendum by 55%-45%.

The Scottish National Party(SNP), who run the devolved administration in the nation, insist they have the right to call another vote.

Johnson has said the 2014 referendum was decisive and should be respected.

The poll also suggested the SNP were on course for an unprecedented majority in the Scottish Parliament in elections next year, setting up a possible constitutional clash with Westminster.

YouGov polled 1,142 adults between August 6-10.

