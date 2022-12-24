Scottish highlands set for white Christmas amid warnings for snow and ice

John Besley, PA
The Scottish highlands can expect a white Christmas, though the conditions come with a warning for snow and ice, forecasters said.

A Met Office yellow warning is in place for most of the Scottish highlands, as well as some lowland areas, from 9pm on Christmas Day to 6pm on Boxing Day.

“Frequent blustery snow showers are likely to cause some travel disruption to higher routes,” the service said, adding 10cm (four inches) of snow is expected to fall on higher ground.

Winter weather Dec 19th 2022
Rain is forecast for much of the UK over the Christmas weekend (James Manning/PA)

The conditions could also see interruptions to power supplies, with potential for the temperature to drop as low as 1C overnight on Sunday.

It comes as downpours are forecast for much of the UK over the weekend.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist David Oliver said: “An unsettled Christmas weekend is on the way for many, with those in the north and west seeing the most frequent and the heaviest showers.

“High winds will affect some coasts through the weekend with gales in places, especially the north and west.

“Christmas Day will be unsettled for many, with the most frequent showers in the northern half of the UK and some more sporadic and mostly lighter showers further south.”

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was