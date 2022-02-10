Scottish health secretary calls Johnson’s scrapping of Covid rules a ‘dead cat’

Photograph: Peter Summers/PA

Scotland’s health secretary, Humza Yousaf, has accused Boris Johnson of announcing an end to England’s Covid restrictions as a blatant attempt to “distract and deflect” attention from the partygate crisis.

Yousaf said the policy appeared to have been cooked up at Downing Street with little scientific or expert support. The prime minister had failed to notify the UK’s devolved governments about the move, a signal it was a hasty political decision.

“This wasn’t a thought-out policy backed up by public health expert advice, it was a dead cat thrown on the dispatch box of the House of Commons in order to distract and deflect,” Yousaf said on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

He said the Scottish government, which sets its own policies on Covid restrictions, had since asked for clarification about the basis of Johnson’s decision but had not yet had any. It had no plans to follow suit, he added.

“Since this decision was made – and it was a unilateral decision, one that wasn’t discussed with any of the other three nations of the UK – we’ve asked for that public health advice and none has been forthcoming.

“And I think we should just be frank … This was clearly an attempt to deflect scrutiny away from the prime minister’s behaviour”.

Johnson told MPs he expects to end England’s self-isolation rules for those infected with or exposed to Covid this month, a full month earlier than the 24 March expiry date currently set out in the regulations. A legal requirement to self-isolate will be replaced by unenforceable advice to do so.

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, is due to publish a comprehensive plan on a phased end to Covid restrictions on 22 February. She announced on Thursday that pupils and teachers in secondary schools in Scotland would no longer need to wear face coverings in classrooms from 28 February. Face masks in schools and physical distancing rules in enclosed spaces have been mandatory in Scotland.