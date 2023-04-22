Scottish Grand National the latest event to be disrupted by protests

Animal Rising activists are apprehended by police officers as they attempted to invade the race course during the Coral Scottish Grand National festival at Ayr - PA/Jane Barlow

Twenty-five protestors made their way onto the race track ahead of the Scottish Grand National, disrupting the start of the race and fueling fears ahead of Sunday's London Marathon.

Animal Rising disrupted the Grand National a week earlier with more than 100 protestors arrested for their actions at Aintree. The same group claimed credit for the protest at the Scottish Grand National, while once again promising that more disruption will take place.

Marathon organisers have been working with the police to prevent disruption and have received assurances that a separate environmental protest planned by Extinction Rebellion, which is expected to attract 30,000 people, will not target Sunday’s event. But Just Stop Oil have made no such promises in a week in which they targeted the World Snooker Championship.

Animal Rising released a statement shortly after the protest started and before it was quickly shut down by the police:

"25 supporters of Animal Rising have made it onto the track at the Scottish Grand National, to put their bodies in the way of harm, and protect animals.

Twenty five Animal Rising protesters made it onto the track at the Scottish Grand National - PA/Jane Barlow

The protestors tried to attach themselves to jumps and gate in order to cancel the race - PA/Jane Barlow

"They're attempting to attach themselves to jumps and gates in order to cancel the big race.

"This afternoon eight-year-old Oscar Elite died on the very same track. We take action today with them in our hearts. A horse dies every other day in racing in the UK. We are here to protect horses by saying NO to this barbaric 'sport.' There are plenty of other things we can have fun doing on a Saturday afternoon that don't involve watching animals come to harm.

"Last week at Aintree was just the beginning.

"The Summer of Animal Rising is upon us."