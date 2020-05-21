Scottish government website crashes moments after lockdown exit plan published

The website hosting the Scottish government’s lockdown exit plan has become unavailable just moments after the documents were published.

Nicola Sturgeon has been more cautious in her approach to relaxing restrictions than Westminster and confirmed on Thursday that she feared a second wave of Covid-19 infections should lockdown be eased too quickly.

The first minister said current hygiene measures should continue to be complied with, which she said would be the “biggest single factor in controlling the virus”. However, the new proposals set out on Thursday “cannot be set in stone”, she added.

The plan will be reviewed every three weeks, she said.

