Scottish Government to publish further independence papers this summer

The Scottish Government will publish more papers on the “positive case for independence” this summer.

Independence minister Jamie Hepburn has said voters can expect further publications in the Building a New Scotland series.

He said ministers are “scaling up” on their ambition to equip Scots with information on the country’s constitutional future.

A paper outlining the need for a written constitution for an independent Scotland was released earlier this week which would be ratified by a referendum, should Scotland become independent.

Mr Hepburn said Westminster is taking Scotland “in the wrong direction”, pointing to a fall in living standards, adding: “It is now more urgent than ever that people here are presented with a positive alternative.

First Minister Humza Yousaf launched the latest Building a New Scotland prospectus paper earlier this week (PA)

“Following the launch of the Scottish Government’s proposals for a written constitution in a modern Scotland, further papers in the Building a New Scotland series will be launched this summer, as we scale up our work to demonstrate a better future is possible as an independent country.

“Self-governance is normal, just look at the success of similarly sized European nations who have charted their own course and are both wealthier and more equal than the UK.

“The Scottish Government’s vision to build a greener, fairer and more progressive independent nation is at the forefront of Humza Yousaf’s leadership as Scotland’s First Minister.”

Donald Cameron said Humza Yousaf is focusing on independence ‘in a desperate effort to hold his feuding, scandal-ridden party together’ (PA)

Earlier this week, Scottish Conservative constitution spokesman Donald Cameron said using public money to campaign for independence is “completely the wrong priority” for Scotland, labelling it “propaganda at the taxpayer’s expense”.

Mr Cameron added: “The public want both of Scotland’s governments to focus on their real priorities – the cost-of-living crisis and unacceptable NHS waiting times – rather than trying to break up the UK.

“In a desperate effort to hold his feuding, scandal-ridden party together, beleaguered Humza Yousaf is focusing on the only issue nationalists agree on, to the dismay of the majority of Scots.”

Scottish Labour constitution spokesman Neil Bibby said Mr Yousaf has been indulging in the “same old constitutional pipe-dreams”.