Scottish government has nothing to hide on WhatsApps - Neil Gray

Economy and Fair Work Secretary Neil Gray says the government will fully comply with the inquiries

The Scottish government has "nothing to hide" over pandemic WhatsApp messages, according to a senior minister.

Economy and Fair Work Secretary Neil Gray said he expected the government to fulfil its pledge to submit 14,000 electronic messages to the UK Covid Inquiry on Monday.

Ministers have been accused of a cover-up after the inquiry raised concerns about files being erased.

Mr Gray said they were co-operating with both Scottish and UK inquires.

"We've got nothing to hide," he told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland.

"We're fully confident in the information we're handing over.

"It will be up to both the inquiries to disseminate the information as they see fit."

The Scottish government said it was asked to hand over WhatsApp messages related to the pandemic in September.

The inquiry has asked to see the WhatsApp messages of 70 officials, medical chiefs, ministers and former ministers, and identified 137 messaging groups that could contain relevant information.

However, the inquiry's counsel, Jamie Dawson KC, said "very few" of the messages it was interested in appeared to have been retained.

The Scottish government subsequently announced it would release 14,000 mainly WhatsApp messages by Monday.

It later emerged that these would not include minister-to-minister conversations.

Instead they are restricted to conversations of three or more people involving at least one civil servant.

The UK Covid Inquiry

Mr Gray said that under Scottish government policy, decisions made via messaging or over the telephone are transcribed and submitted into the records system.

"The important part that is retained by the government is the decision itself and the context around which it was taken," he told Good Morning Scotland.

"That is the information the government itself will be passing on and ensuring is available to the inquiries."

Story continues

First Minister Humza Yousaf - who served as health secretary from May 2021 before becoming first minister in March - has said he did not erase any messages and that his records would be handed over to the inquiries in full.

The Sunday Mail previously reported that the first minister had told the inquiry that he did not have all of his messages.

The Scottish Mail on Sunday has also reported that Ms Sturgeon's former senior aid, Liz Lloyd, submitted her WhatsApp files to the UK inquiry in July, two months before the Scottish government said it was asked to hand over WhatsApp evidence.

Mr Gray said Ms Lloyd's would have been subject to an "individual" request, separate to the one the government received in September.

He added: "Humza Yousaf has confirmed he is going to be handing over all of his WhatsApp messages."

Humza Yousaf has vowed to hand over all of his messages from during the pandemic

The Scottish government was issued a formal legal order, under section 21 of the Inquiries Act 2005, to release WhatsApp material last week.

Ministers said this was necessary due to data privacy concerns.

Senior members of the Scottish government's leadership team from during the pandemic - including former first minister Nicola Sturgeon and ex-deputy first minister John Swinney - have been accused of wiping messages.

Both have refused to deny removing messages and said they will comply with the inquiries.

Former finance secretary Kate Forbes said she retained all relevant correspondence relating to the pandemic and had shared it with the Covid inquiry.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson - who served as Net Zero, Energy and Transport secretary during the pandemic - told BBC Scotland News he kept his WhatsApps too.

National clinical director Jason Leitch has been accused of deleting messages every day during the pandemic, while chief medical officer Prof Sir Gregor Smith is alleged to have used an auto-delete function on WhatsApp messages.

Both were approached for comment.

The Scottish inquiry issued a "do not destroy" order at the beginning of August 2022, meaning it could be an offence for witnesses to have deleted Covid-related messages after that date.

In June this year, Mr Yousaf told MSPs that all requested material would "absolutely" be handed over to the Covid inquiries in full.

The Scottish government's mobile messaging policy, which was introduced in November 2021, suggests that conversations relating to government business should be deleted at least once a month.

However, it also makes clear that before anything is wiped "salient points of any business discussions and/or decisions" should be transcribed and saved in the official record system.

The Scottish government's records management policy, introduced in February 2021, says these records should be kept as long as necessary to fulfil the Scottish government's business and legal obligations.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has likened the policy to "building a bonfire to destroy the evidence".

He claimed it was "absolutely clear that the SNP brought in an auto-delete policy" after Ms Sturgeon had confirmed there would be a Scottish Covid inquiry in August 2021 to allow ministers to "cherry-pick" information that could be submitted.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has accused the government of abdicating responsibility after Mr Yousaf said confidentiality rules prevented him from confirming which ministers had deleted evidence.