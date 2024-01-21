Scottish Gossip: Shankland, Rangers, Hearts, Ross County, Wickens, Nouble, Livingston

Gossip graphic

Former Hibernian forward Tam McManus expects Rangers to test Heart of Midlothian's resolve to keep Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland, 28, with an offer this month. (Record)

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith is not aware of any feedback from Shankland's representatives after a new contract was offered to the forward. (Herald - subscription required)

And Naismith does not know when Shankland will return from illness after he missed Saturday's Scottish Cup win over Spartans. (Sun)

On-loan Fulham goalkeeper George Wickens is pleased to finally have signed for Derek Adams at Ross County after almost joining the manager's previous club, Morecambe. (Press and Journal - subscription required)

Joel Nouble was left out of Livingston's squad for Saturday's Scottish Cup win over Raith Rovers, with the forward close to finalising a move away from the Premiership club. (Sun)