Scottish Gossip: Scotland at Euro 2024, Celtic, Rangers, St Johnstone, Turnbull, Tavernier

Scottish gossip

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell has predicted that Scotland playing hosts Germany in the opening game of Euro 2024 will lead to a "desperate" scramble for tickets and he expects tens of thousands of fans to attend the finals. (Herald, subscription required)

Former Germany star Michael Ballack has written off Scotland as the easiest start the host nation could have hoped for in Group A at Euro 2024. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland will net £10m if they can make history at Euro 2024 and progress beyond the group phase next summer. (Scottish Sun)

A planned friendly against Switzerland has been shelved after Murat Yakin's side ended up in Group A along with Scotland. (Scotsman)

"I won't lose sleep over it," says Brendan Rodgers as the Celtic boss is asked again about the future of David Turnbull, with the midfielder out of contract in the summer. (Daily Record)

Wingers Daizen Maeda and Liel Abada are stepping up their injury recoveries as they prepare to return to action for Celtic. (Football Insider)

Rangers skipper James Tavernier can "definitely" end the season as one of the Premiership's top three goalscorers after his prolific start to the season, says former Ibrox full-back Alan Hutton. (Football Insider)

Craig Levein reveals job offers from China and India did not appeal as the former Scotland manager enjoys life in the dugout again with St Johnstone. (Courier, subscription required)